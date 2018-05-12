‘Concerned Citizens’ pitch for ceasefire, resolution of K-issue

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
A Group of Concerned Citizens (GCC) which includes eminent people from a cross section of society, including jurists, former vice chancellors, academicians, civil servants and important business and media heads today said: “They were deeply concerned by the distressing situation created by prolonged conflict and an unbreakable
cycle of violence in Jammu and Kashmir that is taking a heavy toll on human lives especially youth and adversely impacting all vital sectors of health, education and economy.”
“We are of the considered view that an immediate ceasefire by both the sides followed by a sincere and meaningful dialogue for final and lasting resolution of the dispute is the only way out.
We call upon Government of India to immediately announce ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir and suspend all operations by the security forces to quell the unrest. This goodwill gesture can bring down the levels of violence in Jammu and Kashmir, create space for genuine confidence building measures and ultimately for resolution
of the conflict peacefully through dialogue,” GCC said in its statement.
“While we hope that the Centre immediately responds to this demand we also call upon the Joint Resistance Leadership to reciprocate to a possible ceasefire announcement with an open mind and use all its influence to ensure
reciprocal ceasefire and end to protests,” statement said, adding, “We would like to make our stand clear that ceasefire for a limited period is of no avail unless the period free of hostilities is not used for initiating confidence building measures and followed by a sincere dialogue with all the stakeholders for final and lasting solution of the problem.”
Statement also called for restraint and requested all concerned to avoid provocative utterances and to give peace a chance.
“This is an opportunity for all sides to play a constructive role by stepping back and looking for a road map towards just and lasting peace in Jammu and Kashmir, and rest of the sub-continent,” statement added.
The signatories of the statement include include:
Jus (Rtd) Shabir Hasnain
Mr Mohammad Shafi Pandit
Former Chairman J&K PSC,
Ghulam Rasool Sufi
Former Chief Information Commissioner ,
Abdul Wahid Qureshi
Former Vice Chancellor,
GH Kango Former Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Anuradha Bhasin
Head of Kashmir Times, Nusrat Andrabi, Krishan Lal Kaul
Businessman, Masood Ahmad Shah
Businessman, Prof Nissar Ali
Academician, Abdul Rashid Khan
Former IGP, Masood Hussai
Artist, Feroze Ahmad
Former Census Commissioner from Ladakh, GD Bakshi
Cooperative Activist
and many others