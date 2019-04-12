 Concept of “BAIT –UL- MAAL”: Means of Social Transformation

April 12, 2019 | Zeeshan Rasool Khan |Younus Rashid

Let us play our part in the welfare of society

Months ago, organization namely ‘Who is Husseini’ made an effort under the banner of ‘Wall of Kindness’ to extend helping hand to the needy people. The effort was unique and received acclamation throughout the valley. The entire concept was based on the thought of hanging extra clothes to the wall so that those in need would come and take them without compromising their dignity. This initiative was actually imitated from cold regions of turkey and Iran where people donate excess clothes in this manner. For quite some time it worked well, but later on the walls were found empty. Indicating, though this concept is workable in other parts of the world, here in the conflict hit valley it needs a comprehensive strategy to succeed so that to cater the needs of the underprivileged at all times.

Being Muslim when we go through the Islamic system of welfare, we find the idea of Bait-ul-Maal. According to the dominant view, Bait-ul-Maal was first established during the reign of Abu-Bakr (R.A), the first caliph of Islam. And it took real and final shape during the caliphate of the second Caliph Hazrat Umar (R.A). Although it is an ancient idea, yet this effective mechanism can function in every era and situation. Currently, many Muslim populated countries like Indonesia, Malaysia, Pakistan, Kenya, etc., have government supported Bait-ul-Maal in place for the welfare of deprived sections of their society.

Bait-ul-Maal covers the wider scope and refers to an institution that historically served as a royal treasury for the caliphs and sultans, managing personal finances and government expenditures. Furthermore, it administered distributions of poor due (zakat) revenues for public works. However, currently, it is considered as a charitable institution and everywhere its role is restricted to providing assistance and charitable contributions to the public. In the existing system, the objective of Bait-ul-Maal is the well-being of people, the economic uplifting of weaker sections of society to end economic disparity, and rehabilitation of poor.

Before commenting about the significance of Bait-ul-Maal, knowing about its mode of working is of prime importance. How Bait-ul-Maal works? During Caliphate, different kinds of funds were being collected via; Zakat, Jazya, etc., and these would make a treasury of Bait-ul-Maal. But in the current scenario, it is the charity involving zakat, Sadqaat etc that form the backbone of Bait-ul-Maal.

It aims at putting obligatory alms and voluntary donation collected from rich people, into its judicious use, to ensure the well-being of society in general. By means of Bait-ul-Maal, we can provide general services for the advancement of economically and educationally backward citizens of society. Bait-ul-Maal can serve as an effective tool to eradicate poverty. By providing monthly stipends, we can enable a poverty-stricken family to manage everyday needs covering from food, clothing, and shelter.

Under this institution, we can provide interest-free micro-loans to empower poor and disadvantaged people to establish their own businesses to earn the livelihood. We can assist poor students to acquire quality education either through established institutions or by helping them financially. We can establish small vocational institutes through Bait-ul-Maal to equip poor youngsters with skills and encourage them for entrepreneurship. Moreover poor sections who fail to afford better health care can be provided with medical facilities.

In our valley, the number of unmarried over-aged women is swelling and financial insufficiency is the main reason behind their problem. However, through Bait-ul-Maal, we can provide marriage assistance and can help in giving solace to their families.

Locally, Bait-ul-Maal can contribute to various developmental programs ranging from Health to education of poor people in particular. We can take necessary initiatives on a community basis to ameliorate health care and education system, which constitute essential need of any society. In addition, by virtue of Bait-ul-Maal we can contribute in micro-level public works that can prove beneficial for the people at large. The beautiful aspect of this institution is that our underprivileged people would not be compelled to wander from place to place and neither their identity would be revealed publically.

Depending upon the sources we can extend our orbit of influence beyond community level. We can extend the outreach of love, sympathy, and care to the maximum number of needy people and vulnerable groups. Direct and indirect emergency aids can be supplied to the indigents through this institution and also to those affected by natural or manmade disasters. Rehabilitation of people is also possible through it.

Lastly, Bait-ul-Maal has a great potential to play its role in economic development at the local level. Modern Islamic economists are of the view that this institution is appropriate for contemporary Islamic societies and consider it agency of minimizing unfairness between the ‘haves and the have nots’. It is the responsibility of Ummah to establish and bolster Bait-ul-Maal in their respective communities so that it can provide the much needed relief and help in minimizing the gap of rich and poor in the society.

mohdzeeshan605@gmail.com