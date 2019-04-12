About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
April 12, 2019 | Zeeshan Rasool Khan |Younus Rashid 

 Concept of “BAIT –UL- MAAL”: Means of Social Transformation

Let us play our part in the welfare of society

 

 

Months ago, organization namely ‘Who is Husseini’ made an effort under the banner of ‘Wall of Kindness’ to extend helping hand to the needy people. The effort was unique and received acclamation throughout the valley. The entire concept was based on the thought of hanging extra clothes to the wall so that those in need would come and take them without compromising their dignity. This initiative was actually imitated from cold regions of turkey and Iran where people donate excess clothes in this manner. For quite some time it worked well, but later on the walls were found empty. Indicating, though this concept is workable in other parts of the world, here in the conflict hit valley it needs a comprehensive strategy to succeed so that to cater the needs of the underprivileged at all times.

 

Being Muslim when we go through the Islamic system of welfare, we find the idea of Bait-ul-Maal. According to the dominant view, Bait-ul-Maal was first established during the reign of Abu-Bakr (R.A), the first caliph of Islam. And it took real and final shape during the caliphate of the second Caliph Hazrat Umar (R.A). Although it is an ancient idea, yet this effective mechanism can function in every era and situation. Currently, many Muslim populated countries like Indonesia, Malaysia, Pakistan, Kenya, etc., have government supported Bait-ul-Maal in place for the welfare of deprived sections of their society.

Bait-ul-Maal covers the wider scope and refers to an institution that historically served as a royal treasury for the caliphs and sultans, managing personal finances and government expenditures. Furthermore, it administered distributions of poor due (zakat) revenues for public works. However, currently, it is considered as a charitable institution and everywhere its role is restricted to providing assistance and charitable contributions to the public. In the existing system, the objective of Bait-ul-Maal is the well-being of people, the economic uplifting of weaker sections of society to end economic disparity, and rehabilitation of poor.

Before commenting about the significance of Bait-ul-Maal, knowing about its mode of working is of prime importance. How Bait-ul-Maal works? During Caliphate, different kinds of funds were being collected via; Zakat, Jazya, etc., and these would make a treasury of Bait-ul-Maal. But in the current scenario, it is the charity involving zakat, Sadqaat etc that form the backbone of Bait-ul-Maal.

It aims at putting obligatory alms and voluntary donation collected from rich people, into its judicious use, to ensure the well-being of society in general. By means of Bait-ul-Maal, we can provide general services for the advancement of economically and educationally backward citizens of society. Bait-ul-Maal can serve as an effective tool to eradicate poverty. By providing monthly stipends, we can enable a poverty-stricken family to manage everyday needs covering from food, clothing, and shelter.

Under this institution, we can provide interest-free micro-loans to empower poor and disadvantaged people to establish their own businesses to earn the livelihood. We can assist poor students to acquire quality education either through established institutions or by helping them financially. We can establish small vocational institutes through Bait-ul-Maal to equip poor youngsters with skills and encourage them for entrepreneurship. Moreover poor sections who fail to afford better health care can be provided with medical facilities.

In our valley, the number of unmarried over-aged women is swelling and financial insufficiency is the main reason behind their problem. However, through Bait-ul-Maal, we can provide marriage assistance and can help in giving solace to their families. 

Locally, Bait-ul-Maal can contribute to various developmental programs ranging from Health to education of poor people in particular. We can take necessary initiatives on a community basis to ameliorate health care and education system, which constitute essential need of any society. In addition, by virtue of Bait-ul-Maal we can contribute in micro-level public works that can prove beneficial for the people at large. The beautiful aspect of this institution is that our underprivileged people would not be compelled to wander from place to place and neither their identity would be revealed publically.

Depending upon the sources we can extend our orbit of influence beyond community level. We can extend the outreach of love, sympathy, and care to the maximum number of needy people and vulnerable groups. Direct and indirect emergency aids can be supplied to the indigents through this institution and also to those affected by natural or manmade disasters. Rehabilitation of people is also possible through it.

Lastly, Bait-ul-Maal has a great potential to play its role in economic development at the local level. Modern Islamic economists are of the view that this institution is appropriate for contemporary Islamic societies and consider it agency of minimizing unfairness between the ‘haves and the have nots’. It is the responsibility of Ummah to establish and bolster Bait-ul-Maal in their respective communities so that it can provide the much needed relief and help in minimizing the gap of rich and poor in the society.

 

 

mohdzeeshan605@gmail.com

 

Latest News

57.31% voter turnout in first phase: CEO

57.31% voter turnout in first phase: CEO

Apr 11 | Rising Kashmir News
Boy killed during clashes in Handwara village

Boy killed during clashes in Handwara village

Apr 11 | Rising Kashmir News
Sudan army topples Bashir: Defence minister

Sudan army topples Bashir: Defence minister

Apr 11 | Press Trust of India
Four injured in clash between supporters of NC, PC in Baramulla

Four injured in clash between supporters of NC, PC in Baramulla

Apr 11 | Press Trust of India
Libya fighting kills 56 in a week: UN

Libya fighting kills 56 in a week: UN

Apr 11 | PTI/AFP
Train service remains suspended in Kashmir on poll day

Train service remains suspended in Kashmir on poll day

Apr 11 | Agencies
LS polls: Mobile internet suspended in north Kashmir

LS polls: Mobile internet suspended in north Kashmir

Apr 11 | Agencies
Highway ban illegal, tampers with basic human rights: Beg

Highway ban illegal, tampers with basic human rights: Beg

Apr 11 | Agencies
I am not made of wood that burns easily, Mehbooba on BJP’s demand for ...

I am not made of wood that burns easily, Mehbooba on BJP’s demand for ...

Apr 11 | Agencies
LS Poll Percentage: 35.52% till 1 pm in Jammu, Baramulla constituencie ...

LS Poll Percentage: 35.52% till 1 pm in Jammu, Baramulla constituencie ...

Apr 11 | Rising Kashmir News
BSF accused of coercing voters in Poonch: PDP and NC

BSF accused of coercing voters in Poonch: PDP and NC

Apr 11 | Press Trust of India
RSS leader killing: Several ‘OGWs’ detained for interrogation

RSS leader killing: Several ‘OGWs’ detained for interrogation

Apr 11 | Press Trust of India
LS polls Phase-1: 24.66 percent voter turnout in Baramulla, Jammu till ...

LS polls Phase-1: 24.66 percent voter turnout in Baramulla, Jammu till ...

Apr 11 | RK Online Desk
Strike disrupts life in Kashmir

Strike disrupts life in Kashmir

Apr 11 | Press Trust of India
LS polls Phase-1: Over 11 percent voting recorded in Baramulla, Jammu ...

LS polls Phase-1: Over 11 percent voting recorded in Baramulla, Jammu ...

Apr 11 | RK Online Desk
LS polls Phase-1: Polling underway in 91 constituencies across 18 Stat ...

LS polls Phase-1: Polling underway in 91 constituencies across 18 Stat ...

Apr 11 | Press Trust of India
Day 3: Curfew continues in Kishtwar

Day 3: Curfew continues in Kishtwar

Apr 11 | Imran Shah
Astronomers deliver first photo of black hole

Astronomers deliver first photo of black hole

Apr 11 | AFP/Press Trust of India
BJP demands Mehbooba

BJP demands Mehbooba's arrest for 'instigating' Kashmiris

Apr 11 | Press Trust of India
LS polls 1st phase: Voting begins in Baramulla, Jammu

LS polls 1st phase: Voting begins in Baramulla, Jammu

Apr 11 | Rising Kashmir News
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
April 12, 2019 | Zeeshan Rasool Khan |Younus Rashid 

 Concept of “BAIT –UL- MAAL”: Means of Social Transformation

Let us play our part in the welfare of society

 

 

              

Months ago, organization namely ‘Who is Husseini’ made an effort under the banner of ‘Wall of Kindness’ to extend helping hand to the needy people. The effort was unique and received acclamation throughout the valley. The entire concept was based on the thought of hanging extra clothes to the wall so that those in need would come and take them without compromising their dignity. This initiative was actually imitated from cold regions of turkey and Iran where people donate excess clothes in this manner. For quite some time it worked well, but later on the walls were found empty. Indicating, though this concept is workable in other parts of the world, here in the conflict hit valley it needs a comprehensive strategy to succeed so that to cater the needs of the underprivileged at all times.

 

Being Muslim when we go through the Islamic system of welfare, we find the idea of Bait-ul-Maal. According to the dominant view, Bait-ul-Maal was first established during the reign of Abu-Bakr (R.A), the first caliph of Islam. And it took real and final shape during the caliphate of the second Caliph Hazrat Umar (R.A). Although it is an ancient idea, yet this effective mechanism can function in every era and situation. Currently, many Muslim populated countries like Indonesia, Malaysia, Pakistan, Kenya, etc., have government supported Bait-ul-Maal in place for the welfare of deprived sections of their society.

Bait-ul-Maal covers the wider scope and refers to an institution that historically served as a royal treasury for the caliphs and sultans, managing personal finances and government expenditures. Furthermore, it administered distributions of poor due (zakat) revenues for public works. However, currently, it is considered as a charitable institution and everywhere its role is restricted to providing assistance and charitable contributions to the public. In the existing system, the objective of Bait-ul-Maal is the well-being of people, the economic uplifting of weaker sections of society to end economic disparity, and rehabilitation of poor.

Before commenting about the significance of Bait-ul-Maal, knowing about its mode of working is of prime importance. How Bait-ul-Maal works? During Caliphate, different kinds of funds were being collected via; Zakat, Jazya, etc., and these would make a treasury of Bait-ul-Maal. But in the current scenario, it is the charity involving zakat, Sadqaat etc that form the backbone of Bait-ul-Maal.

It aims at putting obligatory alms and voluntary donation collected from rich people, into its judicious use, to ensure the well-being of society in general. By means of Bait-ul-Maal, we can provide general services for the advancement of economically and educationally backward citizens of society. Bait-ul-Maal can serve as an effective tool to eradicate poverty. By providing monthly stipends, we can enable a poverty-stricken family to manage everyday needs covering from food, clothing, and shelter.

Under this institution, we can provide interest-free micro-loans to empower poor and disadvantaged people to establish their own businesses to earn the livelihood. We can assist poor students to acquire quality education either through established institutions or by helping them financially. We can establish small vocational institutes through Bait-ul-Maal to equip poor youngsters with skills and encourage them for entrepreneurship. Moreover poor sections who fail to afford better health care can be provided with medical facilities.

In our valley, the number of unmarried over-aged women is swelling and financial insufficiency is the main reason behind their problem. However, through Bait-ul-Maal, we can provide marriage assistance and can help in giving solace to their families. 

Locally, Bait-ul-Maal can contribute to various developmental programs ranging from Health to education of poor people in particular. We can take necessary initiatives on a community basis to ameliorate health care and education system, which constitute essential need of any society. In addition, by virtue of Bait-ul-Maal we can contribute in micro-level public works that can prove beneficial for the people at large. The beautiful aspect of this institution is that our underprivileged people would not be compelled to wander from place to place and neither their identity would be revealed publically.

Depending upon the sources we can extend our orbit of influence beyond community level. We can extend the outreach of love, sympathy, and care to the maximum number of needy people and vulnerable groups. Direct and indirect emergency aids can be supplied to the indigents through this institution and also to those affected by natural or manmade disasters. Rehabilitation of people is also possible through it.

Lastly, Bait-ul-Maal has a great potential to play its role in economic development at the local level. Modern Islamic economists are of the view that this institution is appropriate for contemporary Islamic societies and consider it agency of minimizing unfairness between the ‘haves and the have nots’. It is the responsibility of Ummah to establish and bolster Bait-ul-Maal in their respective communities so that it can provide the much needed relief and help in minimizing the gap of rich and poor in the society.

 

 

mohdzeeshan605@gmail.com

 

News From Rising Kashmir

;