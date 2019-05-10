Compliance of HC directions on tackling menace of poplar trees

May 10, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

DC appoints Nodal Officers in Baramulla

In compliance with the directions of High Court, with regard to the potential threat to human health, the Deputy Commissioner Baramulla has ordered immediate removal of female species of Russian poplar trees across the district.

ADCs, ACR, SDMs, Tehsildars and BFO, Social Forestry were directed to ensure compliance of the High Court directions in letter and spirit. Nodal officers have also been appointed for their respective jurisdictions in this matter.

ADC Sopore has been appointed as Nodal Officer for Tehsil Sopore, Rafiabad, Zaingeer, Bomai, Dangerpora, Watergam, Dangiwacha, Khoie and Rohama, ACR Baramulla for Tehsil Baramulla, Wagoora, Kreeri and Narwah, SDM Uri for Tehsil Uri and Boniyar, SDM Gulmarg for Tangmarg, Kunzer and Kaurhama Tehsils, while as SDM Pattan has been appointed as Nodal Officer for Pattan and Singpora Tehsils.

The Nodal Officers have been asked to ensure felling/cutting of female Russian Popular trees through designated committees comprising of officials of Revenue, Social Forestry, R&B and Irrigation and Flood Control Department. They shall submit their action report twice every week viz. Wednesday and Saturday.

SSPs of Baramulla and Sopore have also been asked to pass appropriate instructions to concerned SHOs to provide adequate police protection to the concerned during the removal of female Russian Popular trees in the district whenever required.