Complete Sports Council class IV posts selection process in 4 months: HC to Govt

April 13, 2019 | Syed Rukaya

The High Court directed the State government to complete the selection process of class IV posts advertised by Jammu and Kashmir State Sports Council (JKSSC) in 2016, within a period of four months.

The Court of Justice Rajesh Bindal directed State authorities to complete the process of selection from the stage of interview onwards within a period of four months.

The direction was passed after the counsels for both the parties made submissions.

The counsel for the petitioners, Narinder Kumar Attri submitted before the Court that if the selection process is undertaken to be completed, the certain time frame may be fixed.

On the other hand, the respondent's counsel submitted that there is no record available with the respondents in that regard. “As a consequence of which the result of the selection could not be declared.”

Earlier, two separate petitions were filed by Bhisham Singh and Dheeraj Sharma along with three other applicants with regard to the unnecessary delay caused by JKSSC authorities in the declaration of the selection list.

The petitioners had sought that the respondents be directed to conclude the process of selection and publish the final result, for which interviews had been already conducted in January 2017.

In a previous hearing, Court had directed state authorities to produce the selection record before the Court, stated to have in possession of erstwhile Chairman Interview Committee.

But due to the negligence of JKSSC officials, the records pertaining to the recruitment of various posts in JKSSC are misplaced.

In this connection, Youth Services and Sports Department had directed Secretary Sports, JKSSC, to lodge an FIR in the Crime Branch besides to hold a parallel departmental enquiry in the matter and “the findings of the enquiry may be shared with the Administrative department.”

On 24 August 2016, Sports Council had invited applications for 82 vacancies for the class IV posts of which 48 posts were for Junior Coaches, 18 posts for Ground In-charge, 14 posts for Assistant Store Keeper and one-post-each for Electrician and Plumber respectively with application fee Rs. 1000 for each post.

The vacancies were meant to be filled on a fast-track basis but the selection process got plagued even though more than 3 years passed from the date of advertisement of posts.

The interviews for the aspirants of both the Divisions were held from 16th, January to 14th, March 2017.

The applicants have gone pillar to post to get their grievances redressed. After facing disappointment, the applicants finally approached the High Court to get their grievances redressed.

The Court while disposing of the petitions, directed State government through Commissioner cum Secretary department of Technical Education, Youth Services and Sports; Secretary Sports, JKSSC; Administrative Officer, JKSSC, to complete the selection process with no further delay.

