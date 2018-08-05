Complete shutdown observed in Sopore against militant killings

Noor ul HaqSopore:
A complete shutdown was observed on Saturday in Sopore town and parts of Rafiabad in north Kashmir's Baramulla district against militant killings in Sopore outskirts.
All shops, business establishments and schools were closed while public transport remained off the roads.
On Friday, two militants, Riyaz Ahmad Dar of Naseerabad Sopore and Khursheed Ahmad Malik of Pulwama were killed in a fierce gunfight with government forces in Drusoo Rafiabad area of Sopore. An army man of 22 RR was also killed in the gunfight.
Reports said that additional forces were deployed at many places in the town, including Main chowk, Tehsil road, Arampora and Chanakhan to prevent any protests. Minor stone pelting incidents were reported from Chinikipora area of town.
Earlier Sopore administration had ordered closure of all educational institutions in the Sopore division on second consecutive day following the militant killings.