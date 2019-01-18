Complete projects within agreed timelines: CEO ERA

SMC asked to prepare design for SCADA building in consultation with DDMRRR
SMC asked to prepare design for SCADA building in consultation with DDMRRR
Risinig Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Jan 17:
Dr. Raghav Langer, Chief Executive Officer, J&K ERA on Thursday reviewed the progress of various projects funded by the World Bank/Asian Development Bank in a high level meeting which was attended by the officers of SMC, R&B, Kashmir, PHED, Kashmir, JKPCC and UEED.
Peerzada Hafizullah Shah, Commissioner, SMC informed CEO, ERA that under the component of urban flood management infrastructure of JTFRP (Jhelum Tawi Flood Recovery Project) work on construction of 49 storm water pumping stations which is estimated to cost Rs 102 crores has been awarded in the Dec, 2018 and work on the sub-project which primarily involves the installation of electromechanical equipments along with requisite civil works will be completed within 18 months.
He further said that preparation of DPR for the construction of Nadroo drainage scheme will be completed by the next week while as for Bonpora scheme DPR is under preparation.CEO directed SMC to expedite the process of procurement of mobile waste water testing equipment for monitoring of water quality of pumping stations and other equipment to be provided to the SMC under JTFRP.
He further directed SMC to prepare a design for the SCADA building in consultation with Department of Disaster Management Relief Rehabilitation and Reconstruction (DDMRRR) which is proposed to be housed in the Composite Central Control Room that will also include proposed SEOC (State Emergency Operations Centre) at Humhama.
Harkewal Singh, General Manager, JKPCC informed that ESIA (Environment and Social Impact Assessment) for the new proposed hospital complex at L.D Hospital which is estimated to cost Rs 74 crores is under preparation and expected to be completed by 25th , January,2019 along with other necessary tests that are required to be done prior to start of work on ground.
G. M JKPCC further informed that work on construction of higher secondary school at Jawahar Nagar and 8 bridge and 3 road sub-projects in Baramulla, Pulwama, Anantnag and Shopian Districts is also underway. CEO JTFRP directed JKPCC to strictly follow the quality parameters during execution of works and also get the tests conducted at site verified from the third party.
Giving details about the progress of the component of strengthening of critical Infrastructure the Mushtaq Ahmad Shagoo, S.E R&B, Kashmir which is PIU for the component informed that bids for the construction of 3 buildings at Govt. Degree college, Bemina, GDC Anantnag , GDC, Bijbehara are being evaluated while as the bid evaluation process for the construction of 120 bed new in-patient, operation theatre and spinal care centre at Bone and Joint Hospital, Barzulla has been completed and referred to contract committee of R&B for necessary approval.
He added that tenders for the construction of 35 school buildings in Kashmir, division have also been issued out of which evaluation process for 27 has been completed while as tenders for the construction of 5 bridges have been tendered out of which 01 is ready for award while as DPRs are being prepared for the 12 road sub-projects in Kashmir.
Later on Dr. Raghav reviewed the progress of under execution ADB funded projects in Srinagar. Showkat Wani, Director Kashmir, J&KERA informed that as on date 86% physical progress has been achieved on Jehangir-chowk Rambagh flyover project.He further said that the construction of downward ramp at Allochi Bagh is already complete whereas construction of upward ramp at Rambagh is in full swing.
While as in the 3rd and final phase of the project from Jehangir-Chowk to Amar Singh College crossing focus is being given on the construction of heavy structural components like erection of pre-cast concrete girders followed by laying of concrete slabs. He added that work on Grade Separator at TRC is underway with 75% physical progress achieved on it. As regards progress of Storm water drainage projects it was said that construction of Storm water drainage system for Rawalpora-Chanapora area having a catchment area of 284.76 hectares is also nearing completion.
Preparedness for forthcoming JKIDP (Jammu and Kashmir Infrastructure Development program) to be funded by Asian Development Bank was also discussed during the course of the meeting. Chief Engineer, PHED was informed that the projects for augmentation of water supply by 10 MGD in Greater Srinagar increasing service levels of water supply as per CPHEED norms at a tentative cost of Rs 270 crores have been provided under JKIDP.
Accordingly under the sewerage sector projects for 30 MLD new STP, up-gradation of existing 04 STPs and laying of sewerage costing Rs 220 crores have also been provisioned for under the JKIDP.
Further Chief Engineer UEED, J&K was directed to share the sewerage network drawing of the service areas of UEED, LAWDA and NBCC with the Hydraulic section of J&KERA
CEO, ERA directed the officers of all the line departments present in the meeting to ensure completion of all projects within the agreed timelines to prevent cost overruns.
Meeting was also attended by Satinder Singh Rana, Chief Engineer, UEED/ Director Safeguards JKERA , Abdul Wahid,Chief Engineer, PHED, Kashmir, Showkat Wani Director Kashmir J&KERA, J&K, Iftikhar Ahmad Hakim ,Director Planning and Coordination, JTFRP, Khalid Ahmad Director, Technical, JTFRP, Amir Ali Director Disaster Management JTFRP, Suresh Koul, Director, Finance, J&KERA, Tasawuf Ahmad, Chief Accounts Officer , SE, R&B, Kashmir, JTFRP and other senior officers of JKERA, UEED, PHED and SMC.