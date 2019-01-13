Complete peace in Kashmir: Governor

‘Indian forces giving befitting response to frustrated Pak’
‘Indian forces giving befitting response to frustrated Pak’
PTIJammu, Jan 12:
Governor Satya Pal Malik Saturday said there was complete peace in Kashmir and Indian forces were giving befitting response to Pakistan which is "frustrated" because of not being able to push "infiltrators".
"Our forces are responding appropriately to any provocation but the news does not come here. Pakistan is frustrated because it is not able to push infiltrators. It (Pakistan) was against the Panchayat polls and is unhappy over its successful conclusion," Malik told reporters on the sidelines of a function here.
Speaking on the killing of Army Major and army man in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) explosion along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district on Friday, the Governor said such acts demonstrate Pakistan's frustration.
"Frustrated Sallahuddin (Supremo of Hizbul Mujahideen in Pakistan-administered Kashmir) asked militants to do something but they failed as the forces with the help of people, who are supporting us, foiled their plans,” he said.
Malik said there was complete peace in the valley.
On the rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits in the valley, he said the government is concerned about them but did not elaborate any further.
Earlier in the day, the governor paid rich tributes to Swami Vivekananda on the Hindu monk's 156th birth anniversary at a function organised by Swami Vivekananda Medical Mission Charitable Hospital, Jammu.
He asked the people to learn from the teachings of Vivekananda and work for the betterment of society.
The country's rich indulge in extravagant weddings without a thought to the poor or any charitable work, Malik said.
He also expressed shock over reports of some sadhus committing heinous crimes.
"My problem is that I am from a political background and in politics one is free to say anything. But my position does not allow me to speak freely and mostly the governor's read from the written speeches. I do not like that and speak extempore with conviction and experience of about 50 years in politics," he said.
On the day, the governor inaugurated a newly constructed ENT block with an independent 'eye and ENT operation theatre' in the hospital premises.
General Secretary of SVMMCH Atma Sarup Gupta said the hospital had treated 72,894 patients last year compared to 61,641 in the year previous to that. He said the hospital has conducted 1,969 surgeries in 2018 against 1,760 in 2017.