Complete languishing projects on priority: Div Com

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sep 29:
The Divisional Commissioner Baseer Ahmad Khan Friday directed all District Development Commissioners (DDCs) of Kashmir division to ensure that languishing projects are completed on priority.
The official spokesperson said that the Divisional Commissioner stated this while reviewing the status of different languishing projects across the Kashmir Division including Leh and Kargil districts.
He said that a major initiative has been launched by the Governor’s administration to complete languishing and incomplete infrastructure projects across the State for which an amount of Rs 8000 crore is being spent.
As per the spokesperson, the Divisional Commissioner directed all DDCs to compile a report regarding the languishing and incomplete infrastructure projects regarding water supply, irrigation and flood control, roads, bridges, buildings, electrification, health and other necessary pending projects across the Kashmir division and send the same to the Divisional Commissioners office for further necessary action.
Khan directed Commissioner SMC and Chief Engineer UEED to furnish details of defunct drainage system across the capital city Srinagar so that proper drainage network is created on priority.
The Divisional Commissioner also directed for constituting inter-disciplinary teams in the districts to monitor languishing and incomplete projects so that they are completed on time.
District Development Commissioner Srinagar and VC LAWDA Dr Syed Abid Rashid Shah, CEO ERA, VC SDA, Chief Engineers of R&B, PDD, PHE, I&FC, UEED, PMGSY and Mechanical Engineering Department, Joint Commissioner SMC, Assistant Commissioner and other concerned officers were present in the meeting. While as other DDCs of the division participated in the meeting via video conferencing.