Complete JCR flyover, TRC Grade separator in time-bound manner: Div Com to ERA

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sep 17:
Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan today directed officers of ERA to complete the construction works of Jehangir Chowk-Rambagh (JCR) flyover and TRC Grade Separator (mini flyover) in a time-bound manner.
The Divisional Commissioner passed these directions while reviewing the progress of construction works of the two prestigious projects underway in the capital city.
The meeting was informed that the total cost of the Jehangir Chowk-Rambagh flyover project is Rs 262 crore and the total project cost of TRC Mini Flyover (Grade Separator) is Rs 64 crores and both will be completed by ending December 2018.
It was further informed that 700 laborers are working on JCR flyover and 300 laborers on TRC Grade Separator projects on double shift basis.
The Divisional Commissioner directed Deputy Commissioner Srinagar to monitor the construction works of both the projects on daily basis and furnish their report to the Divisional Commissioner office for the further necessary course of action.
He stressed upon the officers, engineers and contractors to work with added zeal, better coordination and in synergy with Deputy Commissioner Srinagar so that the bottlenecks, if any other, in this project are removed immediately for the benefit of a large chunk of the population.
Div Com stressed the engineers and contractors to ensure judicious use of funds. He also directed them to ensure that the construction material is covered properly with tarpaulins or canopies during transportation to different locations from to the projects.
On the occasion, Div Com reiterated that these flyovers, once completed, will decongest traffic in the city and ease the movement of commuters besides large chunk of population gets relief from regular traffic jams.
Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Dr Syed Abid Rashid Shah, Director ERA Satish Razdan, VC SDA Sajad Ahmad Ganai, Commissioner SMC Peer Hafizullah, Collector ERA Reyaz Ahmad Beigh, Assistant Commissioner (Central) Qazi Irfan, Assistant Commissioner (Nazool) Sajad Qadiri, Engineers Contractors and other concerned officers were present in the meeting.