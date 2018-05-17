Complete dev works swiftly: Div Com to executing agencies

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU:
Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Hemant Kumar Sharma, on Wednesday urged the executing agencies to complete various development works in Jammu as quickly as possible.
According to an official, Sharma said this during a tour to take stock of the pace of progress on various developmental projects being executed by various agencies in and around Jammu.
During the tour, the Div Com visited sites of multi-level car parking cum shopping complex at General Bus Stand, semi-automatic multilevel parking at City Chowk, Raghunath market as Heritage site, Cable Car Project at Bahufort, Expansion of Jammu Airport, Jambu Zoo, IIT campus and Tribal Bhawan at Jagti.
While inspecting works at multi-level car parking at General Bus Stand and semi-automatic multilevel car parking at City Chowk, he directed the concerned to expedite the works to ensure timely completion. He passed instructions to the engineers and contractors to accelerate the pace of work so that people are benefited at the earliest.
He further asked executing agencies for early completion of their respective projects which will enhance the architectural beauty of the city alongwith convenience of the people.
Divisional Commissioner also visited the interim campus of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jammu to review the arrangements and facilities for students.
Divisional Commissioner also reviewed the progress on works being taken up for expansion of Jammu Airport along with a detailed review of arrangements for security, Water, Power Supply and traffic management at the airport site, the official added.
Hemant Kumar was apprised that various works related to PWD (R&B) including construction of alternate road connecting Nikki Tawi via Belicharana, Construction of RCC Compound Wall, Sentry posts and guard rooms, generator room and toilet block at Sunjwan, and Re-construction/Recreation of Army structures/assets at Satwari in lieu of Army structure at Airport have already been completed.
Later, the Divisional commissioner visited Bhour Camp Park to inspect the upgradation works there and Government Hospital Gandhinagar to review the pace of progress of upcoming 200-bedded Maternity Hospital, said the official.