Complete demarcation of JDA land by June 30: DC Jammu

June 18, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar, on Monday asked the Jammu Development Authority to demarcate its land by June 30.

As per an official, the Jammu Development Authority land measuring 4663 Kanal, out of 63781 Kanal, has been demarcated and handed over to JDA, informed Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar, during a meeting convened here today regarding demarcation of JDA land.

Deputy Commissioner directed the concerned Tehsildar JDA and Tehsildars of Revenue Department to achieve the target of complete demarcation by 30th June, 2019.

He asked the Tehsildars to handover the demarcated land to JDA alongwith revenue papers.

The meeting was attended by Sub Divisional Magistrate Jammu South, Sub Divisional Magistrate Marh, Sub Divisional Magistrate Chowki Choura, Sub Divisional Magistrate R.S Pura, Director Land Management, Jammu, Assistant Commissioner Revenue Jammu and All Tehsildars.

The progress with regard to Digital India Land Record Modernization Programme (DILRMP) was also reviewed and all Tehsildars were given targets for the month of June with strict directions of timely achievement.

The Deputy Commissioner also directed all the Tehsildars to ensure that the encroachment on the State land including Kahacharai land is removed in a speedy manner, the official added.