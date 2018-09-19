Complete all projects within stipulated deadline at Jagti migrant camp: Kansal to officials

Jammu, Sep 18:
Principal Secretary Planning Rohit Kansal on Tuesday asked the officials to complete all projects within the stipulated deadline.
He directed the officers to ensure the upkeep of parks and flats and complete cleanliness in the area.
According to an official, Kansal and Secretary Disaster Management, Relief and Rehabilitation Farooq Ahmad Shah on held a meeting with Relief Commissioner Migrants M L Raina regarding renovation and repair of migrant flats at Jagti.
The meeting which was held via video conferencing. The meeting was informed that PHE department will dig tube wells costing Rs 7 crores for providing potable drinking water facility to the colony.
It was further revealed that a stadium will also be constructed at Jagti at a cost of Rs 2 crore in on anvil. The fencing around the Jagti colony costing Rs 4.50 crores will be undertaken soon, the official said.
The meeting was also attended by DGM Planning Shahzada Bilal and other officers of the concerned department, he added.