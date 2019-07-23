Complaints of sexual harassment dog IndiGo Airlines in Kashmir

July 23, 2019 | Junaid Kathju

Company says matter under investigation, staff suspended

The female employees of leading Airline, IndiGo, have complained to the top brass that they were facing sexual harassment by the senior staff at the Srinagar airport prompting the company to start an internal inquiry.

Sources told Rising Kashmir that an Indigo airport manager at Srinagar has faced complaints of harassment by its employees. The company has found through an internal committee serious violations of “ its code of conduct” after some employees brought to their notice that the Manager sought sexual favors for promotions and favorable transfers.

Replying to the query, Indigo said in its written reply to Rising Kashmir e-mail that the Company has already put the “staff involved” under suspension.

“We are aware of the misconduct on part of our colleague from Srinagar Airport team. This matter is currently under investigation. Concerning this, an internal committee has found serious violations of the company’s code of conduct. As part of the internal investigation, we are taking into account feedback from other colleagues from Srinagar. Currently, we have suspended the staff involved, pending further investigation,” Sakshi Batra, Associate Director, Corporate Communications, IndiGo said.

The company said that it was “committed to maintaining a positive and safe working environment, and has zero tolerance towards any form of sexual or gender-based harassment, and gross misconduct.”

“As a responsible organization with 43 percent of women in our workforce, IndiGo firmly believes in governing our business with ethics, transparency and accountability, at all levels. We ensure our employees are sensitized regularly about company’s code of conduct and prevention of sexual harassment policy, which is in compliance with the law,” it said.

“Any untoward conduct, which compromises the code of conduct or dignity of our employees, is of a serious concern to us. IndiGo’s senior management is actively involved in IndiGo’s Internal Complaints Committee, including IndiGo’s Senior Vice President of Human Resources,” it added.

Sources however said that that despite several complaints filed against the manager, those who were at the helm at Srinagar airport didn’t act earlier. The matter was also brought to the notice of higher-ups including a former operations manager of Indigo at the Airport, who is now posted at Malaysia.

“This has been going on since 2015. And during the course of time, many employees either sought transfer outside or quit the company as they could not withstand the harassment,” said an aggrieved employee.

“The harassment,” sources said include, “inappropriate touching body, demanding nude pictures, private meeting in hotels among other sexual favors.”

The employees have also brought the issue to the notice of Indigo’s president, vice-president and other top brass of the company. A top team of Indigo has already visited Srinagar airport last week to gather the evidence against the accused manager.

“The investigation is going on. The team might also visit Srinagar again in coming days,” sources said.

IndiGo was earlier also accused of sexual harassment by one of its employees. On April 26, a female cabin crew member of Indigo alleged sexual harassment by a pilot in cockpit. The flight was operating on a Bengaluru-Amritsar-Srinagar-Delhi flight.