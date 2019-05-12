Competitive Populism and Electoral Politics in India

May 12, 2019 | Zulafqar Ahmed | Muzamil Yaqoob

Competitive populism is a political pattern which helps political parties to shape and reshape the political narratives. In the stickiest sense, it can be argued that populism is a veneer under which political parties put their all promises which they make with the electorates. In the era of Neo-liberal economy, elections are considered as marketplace where voters are treated as consumers and representative acts as a salesman. The whole marketplace is governed on the basis of existing principle of demand and supply.

Populism is more a movement than an ideology. It is a movement which seeks to directly establish the unmediated links of masses with the leaders which are otherwise free to choose any existing party. It is a unique way to mobilise diverse voter’s base when other means of mobilisation fail to yield results.

Populists seemingly have the capabilities to break the established patronage – based party and voter’s ties, as it has happened with the rise of Narendra Modi in India 2014 elections. Breaking of party-voter ties helps populists to appeal voters’ directly through media, mass rallies and through various other means. Populism at the aggregate level, appeal the masses to caste vote on the basis of the cult, charisma and personality of the leader. It is such a movement which override other serious issues that concern masses such as agrarian crisis, urban distress, unemployment, and women security.

The current right-wing populism cannot be understood in isolation from global events. It can’t be divested of the happenings from around the world. Ashutosh Varshney has made the distinctions around left and right-wing populism clear. He writes “the former, economic at its core, pursues economic redistribution on behalf of the poor. The latter, culturally oriented, believes that the majority community owns the nation, and minorities are dependents and supplicants, not carriers of rights.”

However, the recent debate has been that the fine line of distinction between the left-wing and right-wing populism has blurred because both are emphasising on pro- poor policies, rising slogans against dynastic politics and elitism, all these are essential for the populism to flourish. But in reality, almost all the political parties (National & State) have inclined towards the populism.

Populism in India had started during the time of Indira Gandhi when in 1971 her stimulating slogan ‘Garibi Hatao’ brought landslide victory for her party. Since the surge in Right-wing Populist tendencies Indra Gandhi’s politics has been differently termed as Left-wing populism. It had been continued when charismatic leader Jayprkash Narayan came into the politics. Subsequently, it was present during the time of Atal Bihari Vajpayee when popular narrative was in the domain of electoral politics that if not Vajpayee then who? This trend reached its zenith when Narendra Modi stepped out into the mainstream politics in 2014 with a fresh narrative ‘There Is No Option’ (TINA) other than him.

The 2014 elections brought the debate on populism back into the vogue. It grew out of the articulations of emotions like fear and anxiety. This populism venerated a strong man phenomenon and intensified binaries of different sorts in different contexts. The evident narrative was constructed around development and corruption; supported by slogans like ‘minimum government maximum governance’ and ‘sabka saath sabka vikas.’ However, the populist discourse was surreptitiously grooming under and over the carpet. What followed was a kind of reductive electoralism, which reduced governance to politics and politics to mere winning of elections. However, for any new debate the questions which necessary to be pondered over are, does this kind of populist shift hold anything new for ongoing elections? Where do the democratic procedures like rule of law stand now? Can the democratic politics overcome this shock over a period of time?

In the ongoing General election of 2019, populism in Indian electoral politics marked a new shift. This time around the popular faces who can lure the voters. Political parties are tending to give the space to celebrities in their party- fold so that a popular chord could yield the better results for them in a situation where they have failed in meeting the pledges. Political parties prefer to fill those candidates who may have wider popular support. In this race of competitive populism, we have failed to produce those leaders who are aware about the people’s nerve.

Although, the 2014 embellished phenomenon around the Modi’s leadership has lost its gleam now. But it is still not less popular. His rule has sent a message that for his party ‘ideology triumphs over everything’ be it governance, civil liberties or institutional autonomy. The new norm of political conformity and politics around Hindutve has become more significant for them than the actual issues on ground.

Populism and democracy are not to be confused. While the former espouses mob rule the later has constitution and rule of law at its heart. In the ongoing electoral battle political parties are trying all kinds of populist gimmicks to turn the tide in their favour. This was seen recently in their party manifestoes and election campaigns.

However, the pertinent questions to be asked here are, does this recent turn of events and politics around issues of employment, agrarian distress and civil liberties mark an end to Right-wing Populism? Or is this a transitory phase, like the one we saw in 2014 elections, which can take any turn in the future? Lastly, where does democracy stand in all this? Although, answers to these questions are still shrouded in mystery, but they hold future for the democratic politics in India.

ahmedzulafqar78@gmail.com