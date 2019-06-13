About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
June 13, 2019 | Irfan Yattoo

Commuters suffer as transporters go on strike

Fulfil our demands or we’ll go on indefinite strike: KTWA

 The transporters in Kashmir on Wednesday observed strike to demand revoking of government order calling for installing hi-tech systems including vehicle location tracking devices, panic buttons and paying of toll tax at Srinagar-Jammu highway.
The public transport including buses, mini-buses, trucks, load carriers, oil tankers, cabs, taxis, auto rickshaws, etc were off from the roads today as transporters went off strike.
The strike was called by Kashmir Transporters Welfare Association (KTWA) against government circular directing them to install panic buttons and imposition of tax on the highway.
The commuters across the Valley faced immense hardships as buses and mini-buses remained off the roads.
“I have to reach Shopian in south Kashmir but no public transport is available anywhere. I am now worried how I will reach my place,” said Mohammad Aabid Wani, a student.
Another commuter, Jalal-ud-Din Tass of Kupwara district, said he has to board a Sumo or Tavera to reach home.
“The government should either have accepted the transporters demands or made alternative arrangements for commuters,” he said.
Similarly patients and their attendants at SMHS and SKIMS hospitals also found it difficult to go to their places.
Mohammad Muneeb, an attendant of patient at SKIMS Soura told Rising Kashmir that in absence of public transport, people were forced to pay extra money to hire private cars.
To avoid inconvenience to commuters, the government had deployed State Road Transport Corporation (SRTC) buses for ferrying passengers. However, the buses could not cater to the commuters rush.
“There are only a few buses and they too were overcrowded by passengers. The government should have made alternate arrangements,” said Adil Ahmad, a student at Batamaloo.
“Many of our classmates were not able to reach the center as they had to cover long distance to reach the tuition center,” he said.
General Secretary, KTWT, Sheikh Muhammad Yusuf, told Rising Kashmir that government should revoke the circular.
“We do not have any issues with the online system but transport department is not fully prepared for that. In online system, there are several issues in permit renewal, renewal of all documents of commercial vehicles. There is a dearth of staff in transport department which is problematic for the smooth functioning of the transport sector in the state,” he said.
Yusuf said transport sector in Kashmir have been suffering huge losses and now administration wants them to install costly hi-tech gadgets.
Taking a dig at government, he said no control room has been set up to monitor these things. “They don’t have tracing option, they are just irritating us apart from imposing exorbitant one-way toll charges”.
“We are suffering badly. Authorities have fixed a toll of Rs 285 for every trip of a bus. It means we have to pay over Rs 500 if buses carry two trips to Anantnag in a single day. This is injustice with us," he said.
Yusuf said if government does not accept their genuine demands, they would go for an indefinite strike.
Transport Commissioner, S P Vaid said the installation of panic button and online system is an order from the Supreme Court and all states have to follow these guidelines.
“These guidelines are for benefit of people as well as transporters. We have to tie up with BSNL. Once transporters install hi-tech buttons, all monitoring process will be done through the mobile app. They don’t have to build any separate control room for this process,” he said.
On imposing of toll tax, Vaid said, “It is upto Finance Department and we do not have any mandate do away with it”.

 

Latest News

President rule in JK to be extended for 6 more months

President rule in JK to be extended for 6 more months

Jun 12 | PTI
Clashes erupt in Anantnag after militant attack, mobile internet suspe ...

Clashes erupt in Anantnag after militant attack, mobile internet suspe ...

Jun 12 | Shafat Mir
Anantnag attack: ASI among two more dead, death toll reaches six

Anantnag attack: ASI among two more dead, death toll reaches six

Jun 12 | Shafat Mir
Anantnag attack: Militant killed, toll reaches four  

Anantnag attack: Militant killed, toll reaches four  

Jun 12 | RK Online Desk
Anantnag attack: Two CRPF men succumb to injuries, death toll three

Anantnag attack: Two CRPF men succumb to injuries, death toll three

Jun 12 | Shafat Mir
2 killed as vehicle falls into gorge in Poonch

2 killed as vehicle falls into gorge in Poonch

Jun 12 | Press Trust of India
Guv rejects reports of delimitation in J&K, says no threat to Article ...

Guv rejects reports of delimitation in J&K, says no threat to Article ...

Jun 12 | Rising Kashmir News
CRPF man killed, police officer among four injured in Anantnag attack

CRPF man killed, police officer among four injured in Anantnag attack

Jun 12 | Shafat Mir

'I respect' Hurriyat leaders but they have suffered for 'wrong reasons ...

Jun 12 | Junaid Kathju
Cloudburst hit Bandipora village, four persons fell unconscious

Cloudburst hit Bandipora village, four persons fell unconscious

Jun 12 | M T Rasool
I&FC department issues flood alert in Srinagar, south Kashmir

I&FC department issues flood alert in Srinagar, south Kashmir

Jun 12 | Rabiya Bashir  
Amnesty International cancels presser after authorities

Amnesty International cancels presser after authorities 'deny permissi ...

Jun 12 | RK Online Desk
Flash floods wash away bridge in Bandipora village, several localities ...

Flash floods wash away bridge in Bandipora village, several localities ...

Jun 12 | M T Rasool
Flash floods damage bridge in Tangmarg, several villages inundated in ...

Flash floods damage bridge in Tangmarg, several villages inundated in ...

Jun 12 | Noor ul Haq
Youth found hanging inside his house in Kupwara

Youth found hanging inside his house in Kupwara

Jun 12 | RK Online Desk
65 Rohingyas found shipwrecked in Thailand

65 Rohingyas found shipwrecked in Thailand

Jun 12 | AFP/PTI
JK Govt terminates services of PPs, APPs

JK Govt terminates services of PPs, APPs

Jun 12 | RK Online Desk
Two women die after tree falls on them in Bandipora village

Two women die after tree falls on them in Bandipora village

Jun 12 | M T Rasool
Fresh snowfall in Ganderbal upper reaches, Sgr-Leh highway closed for ...

Fresh snowfall in Ganderbal upper reaches, Sgr-Leh highway closed for ...

Jun 12 | Umar Raina
Man killed, two injured as strong winds uproot trees in Ganderbal

Man killed, two injured as strong winds uproot trees in Ganderbal

Jun 12 | Umar Raina
Traffic restored on Srinagar-Jammu highway after brief closure

Traffic restored on Srinagar-Jammu highway after brief closure

Jun 12 | RK Online Desk
Mughal road closed for traffic after landslides, trees uprooted

Mughal road closed for traffic after landslides, trees uprooted

Jun 12 | RK Online Desk
Militant killed in Sopore gunfight

Militant killed in Sopore gunfight

Jun 12 | RK Online Desk
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
June 13, 2019 | Irfan Yattoo

Commuters suffer as transporters go on strike

Fulfil our demands or we’ll go on indefinite strike: KTWA

              

 The transporters in Kashmir on Wednesday observed strike to demand revoking of government order calling for installing hi-tech systems including vehicle location tracking devices, panic buttons and paying of toll tax at Srinagar-Jammu highway.
The public transport including buses, mini-buses, trucks, load carriers, oil tankers, cabs, taxis, auto rickshaws, etc were off from the roads today as transporters went off strike.
The strike was called by Kashmir Transporters Welfare Association (KTWA) against government circular directing them to install panic buttons and imposition of tax on the highway.
The commuters across the Valley faced immense hardships as buses and mini-buses remained off the roads.
“I have to reach Shopian in south Kashmir but no public transport is available anywhere. I am now worried how I will reach my place,” said Mohammad Aabid Wani, a student.
Another commuter, Jalal-ud-Din Tass of Kupwara district, said he has to board a Sumo or Tavera to reach home.
“The government should either have accepted the transporters demands or made alternative arrangements for commuters,” he said.
Similarly patients and their attendants at SMHS and SKIMS hospitals also found it difficult to go to their places.
Mohammad Muneeb, an attendant of patient at SKIMS Soura told Rising Kashmir that in absence of public transport, people were forced to pay extra money to hire private cars.
To avoid inconvenience to commuters, the government had deployed State Road Transport Corporation (SRTC) buses for ferrying passengers. However, the buses could not cater to the commuters rush.
“There are only a few buses and they too were overcrowded by passengers. The government should have made alternate arrangements,” said Adil Ahmad, a student at Batamaloo.
“Many of our classmates were not able to reach the center as they had to cover long distance to reach the tuition center,” he said.
General Secretary, KTWT, Sheikh Muhammad Yusuf, told Rising Kashmir that government should revoke the circular.
“We do not have any issues with the online system but transport department is not fully prepared for that. In online system, there are several issues in permit renewal, renewal of all documents of commercial vehicles. There is a dearth of staff in transport department which is problematic for the smooth functioning of the transport sector in the state,” he said.
Yusuf said transport sector in Kashmir have been suffering huge losses and now administration wants them to install costly hi-tech gadgets.
Taking a dig at government, he said no control room has been set up to monitor these things. “They don’t have tracing option, they are just irritating us apart from imposing exorbitant one-way toll charges”.
“We are suffering badly. Authorities have fixed a toll of Rs 285 for every trip of a bus. It means we have to pay over Rs 500 if buses carry two trips to Anantnag in a single day. This is injustice with us," he said.
Yusuf said if government does not accept their genuine demands, they would go for an indefinite strike.
Transport Commissioner, S P Vaid said the installation of panic button and online system is an order from the Supreme Court and all states have to follow these guidelines.
“These guidelines are for benefit of people as well as transporters. We have to tie up with BSNL. Once transporters install hi-tech buttons, all monitoring process will be done through the mobile app. They don’t have to build any separate control room for this process,” he said.
On imposing of toll tax, Vaid said, “It is upto Finance Department and we do not have any mandate do away with it”.

 

News From Rising Kashmir

;