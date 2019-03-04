Commuters annoyed over restriction on vehicular traffic during convoy movement

Limya MahajanSrinagar, Mar 01:
Restrictions on movement of private vehicles during the movement of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) convoy through Srinagar city is giving tough time to the commuters and causing heavy traffic jams from Sonwar to Bakhshi Stadium.
The decision taken post Letpora suicide attack on February 14 this year is being implemented by the forces in letter and spirit for ‘safe passage’ of convoy even through the busy city roads, causing huge inconvenience to the common people.
“The working class of people if the worst affected as complete obstruction of vehicular movement during convoy time is frustrating. I have been reaching my office late ever since the restrictions on movement of private vehicles during convoy were imposed,” said Danish Ali, a bank employee.
Ali said the convoy in the morning moves through Zero Bridge, Rajbagh towards the Bakhshi Stadium which coincides with the office time.
An auto driver Muhammad Afzal said, “The commuters who travel towards their respective workplaces have to wait for more than half an hour till the CRPF convoy passes the area. Commuters are forced to stop at various places like TRC junction, Zero Bridge crossing, Convent school crossing, Lal Mandi and LD hospital crossing. The CRPF personnel on duty do not allow any vehicle to ply till the convoy passes these areas and they resort to harassment if anyone requests them to let him go.”
“We understand the security concern but that doesn’t mean they will annoy people at will. This leads to traffic mess on the entire route and makes people suffer,” he added.
Jehangir Nazir, a shopkeeper at Rajbagh said, “During convoy movement no traffic is movement is allowed through the area for almost 40 minutes. No customer visits my shop during this time. It has affected my business and if this restriction continues the losses will go up with time.”
Jehangir appealed the Governor administration to relax the restriction on traffic movement at least in Srinagar city or keep a time schedule for the convoy movement.
Mushtaq Ahmad (name changed), a CRPF Head Constable posted at Lal Mandi said, “We stop the traffic for 30 minutes till the convoy passes. But emergency cases are allowed to move. This does create traffic jams as people have to stop their cars and wait for almost 30 minutes but security of the convoy is the first concern.”