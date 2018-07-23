Commuters aghast over traffic ‘mismanagement’ for yatra vehicles

Frequent gridlocks dismay travelers in City
SSP Traffic assures deployment of more men on roads
Sajidah YousufSrinagar, July 22:
Local commuters have expressed strong resentment against the traffic police for lack of proper traffic management for Amarnath yatra vehicles leading to frequent traffic gridlocks at many junctions in Srinagar city and the outskirts.
Travelers are aggrieved over the mismanagement on the part of traffic police to facilitate better traffic system and avoid inconvenience to the people. Traffic violations often lead to choking of traffic, causing nuisance to the public, they alleged.
Hilal Ahmad, an employee at Kashmir University said city witnesses traffic chaos at alarming stage as tourist vehicles add to the vehicular population and contribute to traffic mess in Srinagar.
“It takes me 20 minutes to reach the office from my residence in normal days but since the yatra has arrived, it takes me an hour to reach the office,” Hilal said.
He said he has to cross three main junctions to reach office, one at Habak crossing, another at main Habak and third at Boulevard stretch.
“Traffic department must deploy more traffic policemen at the busiest junctions to avoid inconvenience to the local people so that people can reach to their respective destinations on time,” he said adding “waiting for hours in traffic jam is hectic in this scorching heat.”
The annual Amarnath yatra started on June 29. It will be longer by 20 days this year and will conclude on August 26.
The main routes from where the Amarnath yatra vehicles pass through in the city are Sonwar, Boulevard stretch, Dargah Hazratbal, Gulab Bagh. Later the yatra vehicles proceed towards Ganderbal district.
Tahir Gilani, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) told Rising Kashmir that he will make sure that students’ time is not wasted due to traffic jam.
“I will make arrangement for more traffic policemen for the smooth local traffic and yatra movement,” Tahir said.