Commuters aghast over snail’s pace of minibuses in City

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Jan 29:
Commuters have expressed resentment against the ‘inefficiency’ of the Traffic Department for failing to act acting against the minibuses drivers who ply at snail’s pace on different routes across the Srinagar city.
They said the Traffic Department is acting as a mute spectator and the cops do not act against overloading in public transport vehicles.
The slow movement of traffic is annoying the passengers especially students and office goers.
Iqbal Amin, a government employee at Parimpora, said the traffic police personnel are not taking any action against the ‘selfish’ bus drivers who don’t care about overloading and want money only.
Amin said there is no alternative other than travelling by the mini-buses. “They stop the vehicles wherever they want. There’s no concept of a bus stop here,” he said.
Another passenger at Jehangir Chowk said these things will continue unless traffic and transport department do not take serious action against the violators.
He said the government has failed to streamline traffic management in the city and alleged that the traffic department has turned deaf ears.
Students from various districts who visit to Srinagar on daily basis also complained of slow plying of buses. We often miss classes or exams due to snail’s pace of minibuses, they said.
Nasir Bashir, a student said, “It takes me an hour and a half to reach Kashmir University from Parimpora as the drivers are reluctant to speed up.”
“We cannot always blame traffic jams but these bus drivers have made it a habit to consume time,” he said.
Fowzia Yousuf another student said, “It is not the fault of these bus drivers, but it is the fault of poor traffic rules in vogue here as no action is taken against the violators.”
She said common people suffer due to overloading and frequent stopping of the buses.
A senior officer in the Transport Department said they would take strict action against the violators.
“The violators’ permit will be cancelled on the spot. People should not risk their lives by boarding overloaded vehicles,” the officer added.
Meanwhile, a senior Traffic police official said they are acting against the violators. “Anyone found violating the rules will be dealt with strictly as per the law,” the official added.