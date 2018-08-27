Commuters aghast over placement of barricades at Jehangir Chowk

Barricades help to avoid traffic jam in absence of cops: IGP Traffic
Zenaira BakhshSrinagar, August 26:
Commuters have expressed resentment over the placing of barricades by Traffic police near Jehangir Chowk flyover saying it leaves both passengers and drivers in confusion.
Asmat Jan, a commuter said there are many barricades placed around Jehangir Chowk area which makes it almost impossible to cross the road.
“There is not even a single place left without barricades in this area. Barricades are supposed to be there for the convenience of people, but they are proving to be troublesome for commuters,” Asmat said.
She added that it takes more time to cross the road as there is no open space left for the pedestrians.
Another commuter Yasmeen said Jehangir Chowk area is in complete mess because of unnecessarily placed barricades.
“The four-way is always so overcrowded because of very less space left for people to walk,” Yasmeen said.
She added that due to the diversions created by these barricades the bus and sumo drivers usually keep on changing the routes, thus causing inconvenience to the travelers.
A group of commuters alleged that there is the unusual mess created by traffic cops by placing the barricades. During office hours the place witnesses traffic jams and now the barricades have added to the chaos, they said.
Abu Talib, an employee said once you get stuck in the traffic jam due to these barricades in the area, it lasts for around one hour, thus causing trouble for people.
Senior Superintendent of Traffic Police, Srinagar, Syed Tahir Geelani said, “The barricades in Jehangir Chowk area have been placed for the convenience of commuters. As experts, we know that the barricades help to reduce the traffic jam. We know exactly where the barricades are needed and we place them there.”
Meanwhile Inspector General of Police (Traffic), Basant Rath said, “The barricades can be removed only if we are provided with more number of people to handle the Jehangir Chowk traffic mess.”
He added that Jehangir Chowk is an under construction zone and the barricades cannot be removed unless the construction of flyover gets completed. As soon as the construction is over the traffic movement will be reduced to normal.