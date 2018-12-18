Commuters aghast over lack of public transport on Lal Chowk-Chadoora route

‘Sumo, mini buses drivers drive at will; no one bothered’
Zenaira BakhshSrinagar, Dec 17:
People traveling from Chadoora area of Budgam to Lal Chowk through places like Bagh-e-Mehtab, Chanapora, Natipora have complained of non-availability of public transport on the route.
A group of people said they suffer everyday due to non-availability of proper transport system on the route especially in the evening hours when everyone wants to reach home.
The count of local vehicles has been less as compared to other areas and now the unavailability of public transport during evening hours has added to the miseries of the commuters.
“I am a student and have to travel everyday from Bagh-e-Mehtab to Lal Chowk using local transport. But unfortunately transport is available till around 4 PM only. It becomes very difficult and even unsafe for me to reach home on time because of the non-availability of local transport on the route in the evening,” said Bisma Showkat, a resident of Bagh-e-Mehtab.
Inadequate public transport has created problems especially for girl students as the days are shorter in winters and darkness sets in just after 5 PM. People traveling on these areas have to run after the vehicles to board them. Vehicles either reach the stop already loaded with passengers or simply avoid plying on this route.
“Even before 4 PM the count of public vehicles including buses, sumos and taveras is less but it gets extremely hard to board a vehicle as they reach the stop with passengers already occupying the seats,” said Tahir, a traveler from the same route.
He added that this situation is prevalent now for years but neither Traffic Police nor Transport Department has taken any cognizance of the matter. “The situation on all routes towards the City outskirts is the same but no one is bothered. People suffer and the authorities just watch as spectators. Sumo and Tavera drivers ply illegally but who cares. They run as per their wish because there is no one to restrict them,” Tahir added.
Hashmat Qazi, an official from Regional Transport Office, Kashmir said, “The sumo drivers are not allowed to ferry new passengers unless they reach their particular stops where people can easily board the vehicles. But they do it illegally.”
He further said that the ratio of sumos is a lot more than mini buses on Jehangir Chowk-Chadoora route and is even preferred by the commuters. “But now we are working on the mobility of mini buses that should be actively moving through this route in coming days to ease the problems of common people. We have talked to the sumo drivers as well and they have assured us to follow the rules properly which will automatically make traveling on this route easier for the commuters,” said Qazi.