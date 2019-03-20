About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
March 20, 2019 | Irfan Yattoo

Commuters accuse traffic cops of misbehavior during drive against erring drivers

Allegations baseless, over two dozen two-wheelers seized: SSP Traffic

Scores of commuters Tuesday accused the Traffic Police Srinagar for towing away their vehicles without any reason and alleged misbehavior by the cops.
They said despite having proper documents, their two-wheelers were being towed away by the traffic cops. According to commuters, they begged the cops for releasing vehicles but they did not listen to their pleas.
Sameer Ahmad (name changed) a commuter at M A Road said his two-wheeler was seized by the traffic cops present on duty.
“I had all documents including learner driving license. Cops misbehaved with the commuters and did not listen to anyone,” Ahmad said.
Another commuter Nadiya Saleem (name changed) at Pratap Park said she along with her two friends were returning from School and they were first stopped and asked about the vehicle documents. “My friend had left the documents at her home. We admit that we were traveling 3 persons on two-wheeler which is a crime but misbehavior with commuters is also an offense,” she said.
SSP Traffic, Srinagar City, Al Tahir Ul Gilani termed the allegations of commuters ‘baseless and fabricated.’ He said their cops are well trained and civilized.
“If anyone has any complaint against any cop, he or she should come to my office and submit a formal complaint. Any cop found guilty will be dealt sternly as per the law,” he said.
He said they have seized more than two dozen two-wheelers during the day-long drive in Srinagar. “These drives will be conducted continuously in the city parts and traffic violators will be dealt with strictly,” the SSP said.

 

irfanyatoo@risingkashmir.com

