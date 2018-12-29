Communal tension ebbs in Shimla's Rohru, Nerwa: Police

AgenciesShimla
Communal harmony has been restored in vandalism-hit Rohru and Nerwa area of the district after mayhem following reports of the recovery of a severed head of a calf.
Police has roped in forensic science labs to get to the bottom of the mystery.
Deputy Superintendent of Police,Anil Kumar, said FSL teams had been asked to visit the area to conduct a scientific probe of the episode and ascertain whether the severed head of a calf had been recovered in a market.
Police said that it had also lodged a FIR against unknown persons after protests by right wing organisations following reports of the recovery of the mutilated calf.
It had been lodged under sections of CrPC to incite religious feelings and promote enmity between different communities.
[UNI]