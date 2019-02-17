Communal disharmony can escalate tension in JK: Soz

Srinagar:
Senior Congress leader and former union minister, Prof. Saifuddin Soz on Saturday said that “communal disharmony can escalate tension in restive Jammu and Kashmir.
In a statement issued here, Soz said that many people in Jammu know what Kashmir was passing through difficult times these days.
“Even so, it is the responsibility of the Governor’s administration to make people of Jammu knows better that any kind of disruption is bad and counter-productive,” Soz said, adding “I feel sad that a small section of people in Jammu with sectarian outlook on issues, doesn’t realize that any untoward action of a sectarian nature can add a new dimension to the strife.”
He said that he has a full hope that the citizenry in Jammu would thwart the attempts to add any sectarian angle to the usual political activities.
“Governor’s administration should do more to ensure perfect communal harmony in the state. I also appeal to the people of Kashmir to leave it to Governor, who is expected to know better how to deal with any kind of disruptive activity on sectarian lines,” he said.