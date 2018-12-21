About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Committee to resolve salary issues of 7702 ReTs: Govt

Published at December 21, 2018 12:14 AM 0Comment(s)351views


Srinagar:

 The government has authorized the committee already constituted by it to resolve the salary issues of 7702 Rehbar-e-Taleem (ReT) teachers not qualifying for appointment as regular teachers.
An order issued from the General Administration Department said, “Resolving salary and related issues of regularized ReTs (RReTs) under Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) and teaching faculty of Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Ahhiyan (RMSA) (now Samagra Shiksha)-constitution of Committee thereof. It is hereby ordered that the Committee constituted vide Government Order No. 1263-GAD of 2018 dated 13.08.2018 shall also examine the cases of 7702 RReTs/ReTs as don't possess the requisite qualification for their appointment/transition as Regular Teachers. The Committee shall submit its report to the Government within a period of one month.”

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top