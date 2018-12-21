Committee to resolve salary issues of 7702 ReTs: Govt

Srinagar:
The government has authorized the committee already constituted by it to resolve the salary issues of 7702 Rehbar-e-Taleem (ReT) teachers not qualifying for appointment as regular teachers.
An order issued from the General Administration Department said, “Resolving salary and related issues of regularized ReTs (RReTs) under Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) and teaching faculty of Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Ahhiyan (RMSA) (now Samagra Shiksha)-constitution of Committee thereof. It is hereby ordered that the Committee constituted vide Government Order No. 1263-GAD of 2018 dated 13.08.2018 shall also examine the cases of 7702 RReTs/ReTs as don't possess the requisite qualification for their appointment/transition as Regular Teachers. The Committee shall submit its report to the Government within a period of one month.”