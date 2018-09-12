Committee constituted to suggest measures for preservation of Elephant fossil

Srinagar, September 11:
The Governors Administration today accorded sanction for the constitution of a Committee to suggest necessary measures for safety and preservation of Elephas nomadicus fossil discovered on 30th August 2000 at Galandhar, Pampore and is presently lying at Jammu University
According to the order, the committee will be headed by Director Archives, Archeology and Museums J&K. The members include Prof G M Bhat of Department of Geology, University of Jammu, Dr Mohammed Ajmal Shah, Assistant Professor-cum-Curator, Centre of Central Asian Studies, University of Kashmir, Abdul Majid Bhat, retired Geologist/Civil Servant (Head centre for Himalayan Geology/Environment Protection Group, Kashmir). Furthermore, Mushtaq Ahmad Beigh I/C Assistant Director, Archives Archeology and Museums J&K shall assist the committee.
The terms of reference of the committee shall be to ensure Safety and preservation of the discovered fossil, to ascertain the age of the fossil based on paleontological and archaeological studies, outcome/response of the international labs/bodies on the samples, of pre-historic stone tools, found with the fossil, sent by Jammu University and since Kashmir Triassic Fossil Park (Permian Triassic Era) at Guryul Ravine, Khonmoh, is coming up, relevance of the discovered fossil and stone tools as regards exhibition and preservation.
The committee shall be serviced by the Directorate of Archives, Archaeology & Museums, J&K and shall submit its recommendations by 15 October 2018.