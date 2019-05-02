Committee constituted for time-bound execution of works in Batamaloo

May 02, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

In meeting convened here under the chairmanship of District Development Commissioner (DDC) a multi-departmental Committee of senior officers was constituted here today to ensure coordinated execution of works in various areas of Batamaloo.

The meeting which was also attended by the representatives of the traders-cum-community association of Batamaloo area discussed the various concerns of the area and the means and measures required to address them.

It was noted that some of the major concerns of the area requiring immediate redress include defunct drainage, road congestion and illegal encroachment.

The meeting was informed that the newly constituted committee would visit the area to make a comprehensive assessment of the short-term requirements of the area and its redress mechanism.

The Joint Commissioner SMC was directed to submit a list of registered vendors in the area.

The representatives assured the DC of their full support in his efforts to address the issues of the area.

Dr Shahid also assured of addressing other genuine concerns of the area raised during his visit to the area as well as in the meeting.

SSP Traffic, SP Headquarters, Joint Commissioner SMS, SE UEED, SE PWD, SE PDD among other seniors officers attended the meeting.