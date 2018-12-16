About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Committee constituted for prevention of women harassment at workplace

Published at December 16, 2018


Bandipora, Dec 15:


 Additional Deputy Commissioner Bandipora Zahoor Ahmed Mir today chaired a meeting to review the Constitution of

Internal Complaints Committees for prevention and redressal of harassment of women at workplaces at district-level.

A committee which was constituted will be headed by CMO Bandipora Dr Bilquees. Principal GGHS, Principal GHS Aloosa, Tehsildar Bandipora and district employment officer Bandipora.

Moreover, ADC directed district and sectorial heads to look after the issues of women employees in their offices and abide by the directions in this regard.

It was also given out that any woman facing any sort of harassment shall contact the grievance redressal committee.

