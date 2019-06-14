Committed to uninterrupted services to the society: Chhibber

June 14, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

J&K Bank, the state-owned premier financial institution continues to remain committed in rendering uninterrupted services to the society. This reassurance, about the bank continuing to remain in ‘safe hands’ of 14000 strong J&K Bank family, Board of Directors with over and above full support of J&K Government, came from the bank’s Chairman and Managing Director, Rajesh Kumar Chhibber.

After having assumed responsibility as Head of the J&K Bank family, the Chairman assured to further strengthen bonding with esteemed customers of the Bank and pledged to work for the progress and prosperity of the state, bank and the customers.

The Bank remains firmly committed to its motto ‘Serving to Empower’ and all stakeholders including the bank’s customers can stay assured of the bank’s stability and promise.

Expressing confidence about the bank’s future, Rajesh Kumar Chhibber said, “The responsibility cast on me assumes even more significance in wake of the current scenario emerging in entire banking industry. We shall not only weather the challenges at hand but also put the Bank on a different pedestal with the committed support of all the concerned stakeholders which includes our dedicated workforce. We will take this bank to newer heights.”

Elaborating further on his continued association with the bank, the CMD further states, “I have been part of this Bank for more than three decades now and I am abreast with the strengths of this esteemed institution which functions in a highly professional way yet maintaining the ethos and bonding of a large family. And when I talk of large family, I consider my customers as JK Bank family members.”

The CMD further reposed faith in the bank’s employees by stating, “The task, of course, is daunting but the proven level of talent, dedication, passion of our workforce and the established record of our accomplishments, so far, will certainly enable us to achieve our cherished goals.”