Committed to protecting interests of state: Omar

Former SSP Riyaz Bedar joins NC
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Nov 27:
National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah on Tuesday said that National Conference remains committed to protect and safeguard the interests of the state and its people against forces inimical to states unity and its secular credentials.
The party spokesperson said addressing the Party’s monthly Provincial Committee meeting for Kashmir Province at NC Headquarters Nawa-e-Subha in Srinagar, the NC Vice President expressed concern over the “unbridled” civilian killings and human rights violations in the state. “The never-ending vicious circle of killings in Kashmir which gained momentum since the PDP-BJP alliance came in continuing to devour our young and old. People especially the youth of the state stand disenchanted due to wrong policies being implemented by BJP led central government,” he said.
He solicited an earnest effort from GOI to instill confidence in the people. “The ironist strategy should pave way for reconciliation and rapprochement,” he said.
Party vice-president while exuding confidence in the party functionaries said that acquiring power has never been the party’s goal and the party will continue to highlight the woes of people determinedly. “It is our duty to highlight the woes of people. We owe a sense of duty towards the people of state irrespective of their caste, creed and religious affiliations,” he said.
Omar while exuding confidence in the party functionaries said, “Party went through worst of the times and was subjected to worst machinations but with the support of people we trounced all those efforts that aimed at fiddling with states special character.”
“We will continue to fight with the same spirit and will defeat those forces who are more tilted towards fooling and betraying the trust of the people of the State,” the NC vice president said.
Omar expressed concern over the failure of the incumbent governor administration over ensuring basic amenities to people. “The pesky power supply, unscheduled cuts have become the norm of the day. Unfortunately, people in the valley have been left to fend for themselves. The incumbent governor administration is busy in politicking. Development issues and up gradation of civic amenities has taken a back seat at present,” he said.
Vice president urged the incumbent governor administration to utilize its resources to reduce the mounting woes of people.
Meanwhile, former SSP Riyaz Bedar joined National Conference on the occasion. According warm welcome to the former police officer who belongs to Pattan constituency of north Kashmir, party vice president said that the party will benefit from the professional capabilities of the new entrant into our fold. “The party will surely benefit from his experience in public service. The doors of the party are open to every right-thinking person who wants to contribute to the development of state and securing its special character,” he said.
The Provincial Committee meeting was attended by National Conference General Secretary Haji Ali Muhammad Sagar, Additional General Secretary Sheikh Mustafa Kamal, Provincial President Nasir Aslam Wani, Senior leaders A R Rather, Mian Altaf, Choudhary Muhammad Ramzan, Nazir Ahmad Gurezi, Sakina Itoo, GA Shah, Aga Syed Mehmood, G N Ratanpuri, Chief Spokesperson Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi, Women's Wing President Shameema Firdous, Zone Presidents Mohammad Akbar Lone, Ali Mohammad Dar, Central Secretaries Mir Saifullah, Irfan Shah, District Presidents Peer Afaq, Altaf Kallo, Ishfaq Jabbar, Javed Dar, Gh Mohiuddin Mir, Qaiser Jamsheed Lone, G R Naaz, Kafeel ur Rehman, Provincial Secretary Showkat Mir, District Secretaries, Constituency Incharges, Political Advisor to Omar Abdullah Tanvir Sadiq, Political Advisor to Dr Farooq Abdullah Mushtaq Guroo, Dr Sameer Koul, Sajjad Uri, YNC Provincial President Salman Ali Sagar, Provincial Spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar, Additional Provincial Spokesperson Sara Hayat Shah, Women’s wing Provincial President Sabiya Qadri in addition to other office bearers. (KNS)