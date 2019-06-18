Committed to protect JK’s special status, will strive for autonomy: NC

June 18, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference on Monday said that National Conference has a legacy of service and sacrifice, saying that party will fight for Art 370, Art 35-A both inside and outside the parliament.

Party senior leaders led by party general secretary Haji Ali Muhammad Sagar addressed a series of workers conventions at Qazigund and Homeshalibugh constituencies. While addressing the workers party general secretary Haji Ali Muhammad Sagar said “The people of Jammu and Kashmir have a right to defend Art 35-A against assorted onslaughts from right wing forces on our State. The various onslaughts by different out fits on our special status is nothing new, the people of Jammu and Kashmir always showed steadfastness in guarding its interests admirably whenever any one tried to fiddle with it. NC is committed to protecting state’s special status; we will strive towards the implementation of autonomy resolution.”

Meanwhile Party‘s provincial president Nasir Aslam Wani while addressing the workers said that the need of the hour calls for rallying round the flag of National Conference, “On one hand we have NC, the party which gave immense sacrifices for the protection of state’s status. It was Sher- e- Kashmir who secured our state its flag, its constitution through Delhi agreement. Land to tiller, single line administration, district development board, adult franchise, women education, are some of the feathers in our cap. On the other side you have individuals and parties whose real disposition is known to people. Now it is high time for all of you to strengthen the efforts of the leadership and put in your efforts to salvage the state from chaos and morass.”

Among others state secretaries Sakina Itoo, G A Shah, Zone President Dr Bashir Veeri, district president Kulgam Abdul Majeed Larmi, Muhammad Shafi, Feroze Shah also addressed the workers and urged them to intensify their engagement with people.

