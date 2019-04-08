Committed to abrogate article 370, 35A: BJP manifesto

April 08, 2019 | RK Online Desk

Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) Monday said that it was committed to abrogate Article 370 and Article 35A of the Indian constitution.

BJP its election manifesto at New Delhi headquarters , which states that in the last five years, the party has made all “necessary efforts to ensure peace in Jammu and Kashmir through decisive actions and firm policy.”

The right wing party said it is committed to overcome all obstacles that come development and provide adequate financial resources to all the regions of the state.

“We reiterate our position since the time of the Jan Sangh to the abrogation of Article 370,” reads the manifesto.

The manifesto also reads “We are committed to annulling Article 35A of the Constitution of India as the provision is discriminatory against non-permanent residents and women of Jammu and Kashmir.”

It further reads that the party believes that “Article 35A is an obstacle in the development of the state.”

“We will take all steps to ensure a safe and peaceful environment for all residents of the state.”

BJP manifesto also says that the party will make all efforts to ensure the safe return of Kashmiri Pandits and provide financial assistance for the resettlement of refugees from West Pakistan, Pak and Chamb.