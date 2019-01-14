Commissioning Alisteng, Delina stations will overcome power crisis: PDD

Junaid KathjuSrinagar, Jan 13:
As Kashmir is grappling with power crisis, the Power Development Department (PDD) claims the commissioning of Alisteng and Delina power grid stations would prove instrumental in overcoming the power deficit in the Valley.
PDD Chief Engineer Hashmat Qazi said that with the commissioning of Alisteng and Delina power grids, there an additional 480 MW of electricity would cater the power shortfall in the Valley.
He was speaking during an interactive session on power organised by an NGO, ‘Sunrise in Kashmir’.
The Valley faces a peak deficit of 800 MW to 1000 MW during winters.
According to the PDD, the peak requirement jumps to between 2100 MW to 2300 MW in the winter months but only 1300 MW of electricity is available for distribution.
Among the additional 480 MW, the Alistang transmission line would generate 320 MW of electricity, while Delina power grid would have the capacity to generate 160 MW of electricity.
Qazi said with the addition of 480 MW, PDD would be able to supply around 1800 MW of electricity which would bring 2300 MW requirement down to a “manageable figure”.
“If we will be able to provide uninterrupted power supply with 1800 MW of electricity, then the consumption of electricity by consumers will be less which will also bring down the overall requirement,” Qazi said.
However, the PDD chief said the Alisteng grid station would be commissioned by the end of February, while Delina would be completed by March end.
“We are working on a war-footing basis on Delina and Alisteng transmission line to receive maximum power supply. The initial deadline is March but we are trying to finish it before that,” Qazi said.
Alasteng grid station is meant to connect Ladakh with the Northern Grid as well as to increase the capacity of 220/132 KV Sub-Station level.
Similarly, Delina grid station has to be augmented to cater to north Kashmir.
The PDD had earlier set December 31, 2018 as deadline to complete the Alisteng project but the main 220 KV Zainakote-Alistang transmission line is still incomplete.