Commissioner SMC tours city shrines, other areas ahead of Eid-ul-Azha

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Aug 18:
In order to review the various arrangements including sanitation, street lighting and drainage functioning for upcoming Eid Ul Azha, Commissioner Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) Peerzada Haffizullah toured various areas of Srinagar City including Hazratbal Shrine, Jenab Sahib Soura, Eidgah Dastageer Sahib, Jamia Masjid, Shahi Hamdaan, Naqshband Sahib, Wousi Sahib and sonwar
Commissioner was accompanied by all the senior officers of the Corporation including ward officers and Engineers and other officers from Drainage circle.
Directions were passed on to launch upgraded sanitation at these shrines.
He said all the machinery including hopper vehicles, sweeping machines, robots shall be pressed into service and these places including other areas of Srinagar city shall be thoroughly cleaned up with lime powder, fumigation and other disinfectants and other arrangements to be looked into for the upcoming festival of Eid-ul-Azha.