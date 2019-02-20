Commissioner SMC reviews finance, accounts, civil works

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Feb 19:
Commissioner Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) Mir Tariq Ali conducted a review meeting on finance, accounts and civil works of Corporation.
Meeting was attended by Additional Commissioner SMC, Joint Commissioner Adm, Joint Commissioner Works, Chief Accounts Officer, Executive Engineer Right River Works, Executive Engineer Left River Works, Planning Officer and the concerned AEE’s.
During the course of meeting the different components under works including construction of lanes, drains, culverts, facilitation centres, community halls, public toilets, development of parks and play grounds were thoroughly reviewed by Commissioner SMC. He also reviewed physical status of works under AMRUT including drainage and sewerage.
Commissioner SMC has constituted a committee of five members under the chairmanship of Additional Commissioner in order to streamline the process of formulation of action plan for developmental works identified by Corporators and emerging public demands.
He further stressed on examining the public demands and ascertaining the feasibility there of as per the engineering and codal formalities.
“Earmarking areas of emergency and placing an SOP for determination of emergent nature of works and it’s execution in well calibrated manner needs to be taken into consideration,” said Tariq Ali.
Commissioner also passed on directions that a committee shall meet fortnightly and review the physical and financial aspects of works and submit the report accordingly that shall be provided by the Executive Engineers of all the operational wings.