Commissioner Secy PWD inaugurates bridge at Bagh-e-Mehtab

July 12, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Commissioner Secretary, Public Works Department Khurshid Ahmad Shah in presence of Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Shahid Iqbal Choudhary Thursday inaugurated the newly built bridge over Doodganga channel at Bagh-e-Mehtab here.

The 30-meter-span truss girder bridge constructed at a cost of Rs. 1.77 crore is an important link connecting Bagh-e-Mehtab and adjoining areas with the old airport road at Wanbal and the new airport road at Peerbagh.

The bridge was one of the languishing projects of the district and a longstanding demand of residents of adjoining areas of Bagh-e-Mehtab offering a convenient alternative allowing an easier and time-saving access to and from the airport.

Locals present on the occasion while thanking the administration for completing this languishing project called on the DC apprising him of their concerns. Dr Shahid noted their genuine concerns and assured of their earliest possible redressal.

Chief Engineer R&B Kashmir Sami Arif Yasvi was also present on the occasion.