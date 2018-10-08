Commissioner Secy Public Works Department reviews progress of PMGSY works in Jammu

JAMMU, OCTOBER 7:
Commissioner Secretary Public Works (R&B) Department, Khurshid Ahmad Shah last evening chaired a meeting of officers here to review the developmental works being undertaken under PMGSY in Jammu division.
The meeting was attended by Superintending Engineers of Jammu Division along with Executive Engineers of all PMGSY Divisions.
Chief Engineer PMGSY Jammu Er S P Manhas presented an overview of PMGSY works being undertaken in Jammu Division along with physical and financial status of these works.
After reviewing the physical and financial status of the works the Commissioner Secretary fixed targets for completion of various projects while instructing the officers to adhere to the revised targets.
He informed officers of PMGSY that Ministry of Rural Development, Govt of India has in principle agreed to implement PMGSY-II and PMGSY-III in the state of Jammu and Kashmir. He further said that a decision has been taken wherein all the PMGSY roads post five years maintenance shall henceforth be maintained by PMGSY only and these roads are not to be handed to Public Works Department.
He assured all Projects Implementing Units that he will personally take up the matter of forest clearance, land acquisition etc. with the concerned quarters for early action in this regard so that the progress of works is not hampered on this account.