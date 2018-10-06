Commissioner Secy PDD reviews power scenario in Shopian

Shopian, October 05:
Commissioner/Secretary, Power Development Department, Hirdesh Kumar, today visited Shopian and took a comprehensive review of schemes including SAUBHAGYA, UJALA, PMDP, DeenDayal Upadhyaya Gram Jyoti Yojana and directed the concerned for achieving 100% target of electrification of all households under SAUBHAGYA by the month of December.
Commissioner/Secretary, Power Development Department, was accompanied by Chief Engineer Kashmir Hashmat Qazi.
Taking strong note of instances where in a single house, on one hand multiple families avail electricity from a single registered connection and on the other hand avail subsidized ration from FCS&CA stores by producing multiple ration Cards, Kumar instructed for correcting such anomalies so that every household is registered with the department for availing benefits under various Central and State sponsored schemes.
The XENs were directed to increase their efforts to complete the process of crosschecking the beneficiaries availing electricity with ground reality so that unauthorized connections could be identified and eliminated.
District Development Commissioner, Shopian, Dr Owais Ahmed assured full cooperation and coordination to PDD for regularizing unauthorized connections and for uploading the updated details of beneficiaries on the concerned portal. Special Gram Sabhas are being held for identification of beneficiaries and generation of awareness.
The meeting was attended by Additional District Development Commissioner Shopian, Mohammad Saleem, Superintendent Engineer Abdul Lateef Shah, Executive Engineer ED Shopian, Irshad Hussain, Executive Engineer STD, Shopian/Pulwama Farooz Ahmad Wani and other concerned officers.