Commissioner Secy Labour inaugurates digitization of CPF record

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 19:
In a first, Office of the Labour Commissioner digitizes Contributory Provident Fund (CPF) record of workers to streamline its timely release and ensure disposal of cases.
Commissioner Secretary, Labour and Employment, Saurabh Bhagat inaugurated the digitized record of workers from six districts of Kashmir province in presence of Labour Commissioner Bashir Ahmad Khan, Special Secretary Aijaz Ahmad, PF Commissioner Bashir Ahmad, Additional PF Commissioner Nazir Ahmad besides Deputy PF Commissioner, Assistant PF Commissioner and other employees.
Bhagat said Government has a target of 100 days to digitize records of 450,000 workers across the state among which records pertaining to six districts Anantnag, Baramulla, Kupwara, Kulgam, Bandipora and Leh is completed while records of some other districts is near to completion.
He said the most important utility of digitization of the provident fund records is for workers as they will have to face no more hassles like mismatch of data, missing of records while applying for their cases.
The Commissioner Secretary said that digitization process will also create accurate data base of employees through which Government can extend benefits under labour laws to workers besides ensuring timely disposal of cases under Public Service guarantee act.
He said after software gets developed the workers can also check their balance through mobile phones.
He later added that the work on this project is going on smoothly and their target is to complete whole digitization process till November end both in Jammu and Kashmir provinces besides all the resources are being used to meet the deadline.