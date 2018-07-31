Commissioner Secy Forests reviews status of land diversion cases for USBRL project

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, July 30:
Commissioner Secretary Forest, Environment & Ecology Saurabh Bhagat Monday chaired a meeting to review the status of forest land cases pertaining to the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) Project.
Concerned officers including CAO USBRL Northern Railway, Chief General Manager IRCON, Chief Engineer (N) USBRL, Chief Engineer (S) USBRL, and Chief Engineer (Coordination) Konkan Railway Corporation Limited attended the meeting.
The Commissioner Secretary was informed that 7 out of 10 forest land diversion cases pertaining to the project have been cleared by the Forest Advisory Committee (FAC) headed by the Chief Secretary as well as by the State Administrative Council (SAC).
It was informed that sanction orders for six cases will be issued by the administrative department immediately after the payment of dues by the Railways to the Forest department, adding that sanction order for one case has already been issued and that felling of trees is being expedited through the State Forest Corporation.
The meeting was informed that the proposals approved in the Forest Advisory Committee and State Administrative Council include important railway tunnels in Mahore forest division, construction of railway bridges at Dalwah and Shadi and land acquisition for 132 KV Transmission Line from Katra to Reasi among others.
It was also informed that other proposals, including land acquisition for 132 KV Transmission Line from Ramban to Sangaldan, additional land acquisition for permanent access road to A1 P1 P7 A2 of Bridge No 39 and electric substation at Reasi on Katra Reasi Section, land for main approach road from T14 P2 to Adit of T14, muck dumping (02) and land above Adit T14, are under process in the concerned division offices for placing before the ensuing Forest Advisory Committee for approval.
The Commissioner Secretary while expressing satisfaction about the progress of forest land diversion cases assured the Railway officials that all necessary help and cooperation will be provided by the Forest department for smooth execution of all these projects of national importance.
He urged the Railway officials for timely payment of outstanding dues and sought their cooperation in undertaking afforestation works through corporate social responsibility.