Commissioner Secy Floriculture for proper upkeep of gardens, parks

Rising Kashmir NewsSRINAGAR, SEPTEMBER 14:
Commissioner Secretary Floriculture, Gardens and Parks, Mohammad Javaid Khan, today called for proper upkeep of gardens and parks by involving local mohalla committees in the process.
The Commissioner Secretary was speaking at a meeting held here today in which Director Floriculture Kashmir, Additional Secretary Floriculture, Director Finance, Deputy Director Planning and other concerned attended.
The meeting held threadbare discussions regarding various issues of gardens and parks and commercial floriculture.
During the meeting, Khan also stressed for proper zoning and grading of parks and gardens. Other issues like mapping, Geo-tagging, 360-degree aerial photography for the promotion of signature gardens, creation of medicinal/aromatic pockets in the existing gardens etc were discussed.
Director Floriculture informed the meeting about various issues regarding the commercial floriculture, wherein she was directed to come up with a comprehensive proposal in this regard. Besides, she was directed to formulate progress in Commercial Floriculture for last five years, so that trend/ progress can be judged and policies are framed accordingly.
The Commissioner Secretary also laid stress upon adherence to the calendar of operations of the department.
The meeting also decided to organize a mega floriculture show and entrepreneurs conclave in the capital Srinagar.