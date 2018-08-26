Commissioner Secy Agriculture flags-off farmers’ exposure tour

Rising Kashmir NewsSRINAGAR, AUGUST 25:
Commissioner Secretary Agriculture Production Department, Manzoor Ahmad Lone, today flagged-off a group of 16 progressive farmers of district Leh and Gurez Tehsil for an exposure-cum–training programme at Himachal Pradesh on organic farming.
J&K State Advisory Board for Development of Kisans arranged the tour of the farmers for the training programme which will also focus on ‘How to double the income of Farmers?’ at CSK Himachal Pradesh Agriculture University Palampur.
On the occasion, the Commissioner Secretary said that the government is striving to make the farmers of the state prosperous and self-reliant by ensuring overall sustainable agriculture development. He stressed public-private partnerships to change the face of the agricultural sector in the state.
He also laid emphasis on farm management and advised the farmers to make the best use of the exposure tour.
Director Agriculture Kashmir Altaf Ahmad Andrabi, Director Floriculture Kashmir Mathora Masoom, Secretary State Advisory Board Abdul Hamid Wani, Managing Director Agro Industries Development Corporation Bawani Rakhwal and other concerned were also present on the occasion.