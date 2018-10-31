Commissioner Food Safety inspects food business establishments in Srinagar

Rising Kashmir NewsSRINAGAR, OCTOBER 30
Commissioner Food Safety, Dr Abdul Kabir Dar along with a team of Food Safety Officers conducted a surprise inspection of various processing units and Food Sale Establishments at Cheshmashahi, Hazratbal and Residency Road.
The team under the supervision of Commissioner Food Safety destroyed various food items which were observed in violation of FSS Act. Dr Kabir directed the concerned officers to issue improvement notices in respect of some establishments. The processing areas of some establishments found in contravention of the various provisions of the act were sealed on spot. A sealed establishment was also found running his business without a license.
The food sale establishments were directed to strictly adhere to the provisions laid down under the law.
The Commissioner directed all the officers of the department to conduct random and surprise inspections particularly of all the manufacturing and processing units across the state.
Earlier during the day Commissioner along with officers of the Food Safety Department participated in the concluding day of the Swachh Bharat Yatra organized by CCRUL Hazratbal.