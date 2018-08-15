Commissioner Food Safety chairs departmental review meeting

Calls for joint action to eradicate menace of food adulteration
Rising Kashmir NewsSRINAGAR, AUGUST 13:
The Commissioner Food Safety, Dr Abdul Kabir Dar Tuesday chaired a meeting to review the activities carried out by the enforcement authorities especially during the last three months with regard to Food Safety Awareness, Mobile Food Testing Vans and Progress of special teams constituted from time to time for conducting special drives especially Bakery & Confectionary, Milk, Fortified Foods, Artificially Ripening of Fruits and Surveillance.
The meeting was attended by the regulatory staff including Designated Officer Kulgam, Srinagar, Assistant Controller Food HQ and Assistant Commissioner Food Safety HQ, and Food Safety Officers of District Srinagar. The regulatory officers discussed the menace of food adulteration in the food markets and future action plan to tackle it by the FBOs especially on the eve of ensuing Eid Festival.
He further said that all the stakeholders need to be made aware of the New Food Laws (FSS ACT 2006) and New Authority (FSSAI and State Commissionerate). He impressed upon all the designated officers to make optimum use of Food Safety on Wheels initiative for creating awareness among the general public, schools, colleges and community centers. He directed them to prepare a monthly calendar of Awareness campaigns/programmes and circulate the same in print and electronic media to ensure maximum participation of the general public.
The Commissioner Food Safety ensured all possible help to the Food Business Operators with regard to guidance and awareness of the provisions of the Act. However, he warned all the food business operators to desist from malpractices especially adulteration of food products, failing which stern action shall be taken as per the provisions of Food Safety & Standards Act. Consumers are also requested to file any complaint regarding food quality in the market on phone number 0194-2495191 or email at cfsjandk@gmail.com.