Commercial Tax deptt harasses traders: KEA

Sabreen AshrafSrinagar, Aug 13:
Kashmir Economic Alliance (KEA), led by Mohammad Yousuf Chapri, Monday alleged that Commercial Taxes Department is harassing the traders in the name of physical verification of the goods imported to Kashmir.
Vice Chairman of KEA Ajaz Shahdhar said traders officials of the commercial taxes department harass the traders at Lakhanpur and Lower Munda check posts.
He said when Goods and service Tax (GST) was introduced in Jammu and Kashmir, the Government assured traders that there won't be any checking at check posts especially at Lakhanpura and Lowermanda.
“But the fact is the officials have started physical verification at Lakhanpura check post and harassing traders,” Shahdhar said.
He said the department has also started seizing trucks at Lowermanda and conduct physical verification at Commercial Taxes department at Solina which has caused lot of anxiety among traders.
“The government had assured that there won't be any assessment on stocks damaged in the 2014 floods. In contrary they have now assessed the cases, created demands and reversed input tax (IT) on the same goods. This is pure injustice to the traders,” said KEA vice chairman.
KEA appealed Governor NN Vohra to look into this matter and redress the issue.
KEA also threatened to take to the streets if harassment of traders by commercial taxes department is not spotted.
“If this problem is not sorted out then we will go for protest against the commercial tax department,” Shahdhar said.
