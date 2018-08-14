About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Commercial Tax deptt harasses traders: KEA

Published at August 14, 2018 12:37 AM 0Comment(s)276views


Sabreen Ashraf

Srinagar, Aug 13:

Kashmir Economic Alliance (KEA), led by Mohammad Yousuf Chapri, Monday alleged that Commercial Taxes Department is harassing the traders in the name of physical verification of the goods imported to Kashmir.
Vice Chairman of KEA Ajaz Shahdhar said traders officials of the commercial taxes department harass the traders at Lakhanpur and Lower Munda check posts.
He said when Goods and service Tax (GST) was introduced in Jammu and Kashmir, the Government assured traders that there won't be any checking at check posts especially at Lakhanpura and Lowermanda.
“But the fact is the officials have started physical verification at Lakhanpura check post and harassing traders,” Shahdhar said.
He said the department has also started seizing trucks at Lowermanda and conduct physical verification at Commercial Taxes department at Solina which has caused lot of anxiety among traders.
“The government had assured that there won't be any assessment on stocks damaged in the 2014 floods. In contrary they have now assessed the cases, created demands and reversed input tax (IT) on the same goods. This is pure injustice to the traders,” said KEA vice chairman.
KEA appealed Governor NN Vohra to look into this matter and redress the issue.
KEA also threatened to take to the streets if harassment of traders by commercial taxes department is not spotted.
“If this problem is not sorted out then we will go for protest against the commercial tax department,” Shahdhar said.

sabreenashraf57@gmail.com

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top