Commandant General SDRF holds meetings with police officers

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Jan 10:
V. K. Singh, IPS Commandant General (DGP) HG/CD & SDRF convened meetings with all GOs of Home Guards/Civil Defense and SDRF on 09-01-2019 and 10-01-2019 in the premises of SDRF 1st Bn Srinagar and in the office of the Director Home Guards Kashmir respectively.
The meetings were attended by the Director HG/CD & SDRF and Commandant SDRF 1st Bn Srinagar among all GOs of HG/CD & SDRF wing.
The Commandant General took stock of the functioning of their units and inspected different branches of SDRF 1st Bn Srinagar and Director HG Kashmir.
The working of Civil Defense/Home Guards & SDRF was discussed during the meetings and the problems/requirements put forth by the concerned officers also came under discussion. The Commandant General directed all the officers present in the meetings to work with zeal & zest and assured that all the logistic support will be provided by the Directorate in due course of time.