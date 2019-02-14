Commandant General Home guards, SDRF holds meet with officers

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Feb 13:
Commandant General (DGP) Home guards, Civil Defence and SDRF J&K, V.K Singh today convened a meeting of all the officers of HG/CD & SDRF of Kashmir Province in the premises of SDRF 1st Bn Srinagar.
The aim of the meeting was to review the preparedness of the organization for mitigating natural disasters. Commandant General was briefed about the rescue operations undertaken by the teams of SDRF/VHG and Civil Defence Volunteers in the recent snow fall and avalanches that struck in the valley. He also took stock of the level of preparedness of the SDRF personnel and volunteers.
The meeting was attended by Director HG/CD, Javid Hassan Bhat, Commandant SDRF 1st Bn Srinagar all area commandants of HG and Deputy Controllers of Civil Defence in Kashmir Province besides In-charge NDRF team also attended the meeting.