Comm Secy FCS&CA visits Kupwara, takes stock of supplies

Rising Kashmir NewsKupwara, September 16:
Commissioner Secretary, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA), Dr Abdul Rashid Sunday visited Kulangam granary, FSD Bumhama and border areas of Kupwara to check the border dumping position.
Director FCS&CA Kashmir, Assistant Director FCS&CA Kupwara and other officials accompanied him during his visit.
Commissioner Secretary also visited Lontha granary and other food and kerosene depots.
Commissioner Secretary was informed that almost 85 percent dumping for border areas has been done. He directed AD Food to ensure 100 percent dumping within 10 days so that people living in far flung areas are provided ration without any inconvenience.