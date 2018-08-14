Comm Sec FCS&CA inspects sale outlets, FP shops in Budgam

Stock supply position reviewed in Budgam
Rising Kashmir NewsBUDGAM, AUGUST 13:
Commissioner Secretary FCS&CA, Dr Abdul Rasheed accompanied by Director FCS&CA Kashmir Nisar Ahmad Wani today took an extensive tour of District Budgam in order to have an on spot assessment of services rendered by sale outlets, FP shops existing in various areas across the district.
During the visit, the Commissioner Secretary inspected many sale outlets, FP shops located in Humhama, Shogpora, Ichgam and Bugroo in Khansahib area etc. The authorities also had a firsthand inspection of FCI Godown Sheikhpora, Tariq Roller Flour Mill and other adjacent food granaries to ascertain the quality of food grains stored there.
The Commissioner Secretary during the inspection was told that while receipt and supply of food grains, all the required parameters are strictly adhered and followed. The supply is issued under NFSA and all the sale outlets and FP shop owners have been directed to distribute the supply purely through digital weighing scales. In addition rate lists issued by the concerned authorities shall be kept on display positively.
Later the Commissioner Secretary took a review meeting in which all TSOs and other concerned also participated.
During the meeting, a detailed review was taken about stock and supply position in Budgam. Briefing the meeting AD Budgam, Mushtaq Ahmad said that there is sufficient stock in respect of foodgrains available at all sale outlets and FP shops for supply, however keeping in view impending festival of Eid-ul-Azha proactive measures have been formulated to ensure no scarcity of any supply, other essentials could occur during the prescribed period.
While taking strong note of slow pace of AADHAR seeding, the commissioner secretary directed all TSOs to complete all AADHAR seedings within next three days. He also directed for completing lifting and distribution of all food grains by or before 18th of August 2018. He urged upon the officers and concerned staff to work with dedication and reiterated no dereliction of duties or leniency in disposal will be tolerated.
The Commissioner Secretary on dereliction of duty and irresponsible conduct ordered the suspension of TSO Budgam along with his attachment with Ads office Budgam.