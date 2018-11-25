Come together; formulate joint strategy to fight evil designs: JKCSCC

‘PDP, PC had no numbers to form Govt, staking claim was a joke’
Srinagar:
Jammu and Kashmir Civil Society Coordination Committee (JKCSCC) on Saturday urged all the political parties, Civil Societies and Bar Association to come together and formulate a joint strategy to “fight the evil designs—who are hell-bent to erode special status of Jammu and Kashmir.”
Addressing a press conference, JKCSCC member and ANC senior vice-president, Muzaffar Ahmad Shah said that the civil society played a vital role to compel the parties to form the next dispensation in the State.
He said that the JKCSCC met with several mainstream party heads, urging them to form the government while some among didn't give them a time to listen to the civil society.
“I appeal Dr Farooq Abdullah to also come forward as I believe he is the only person who can do anything over the case in SC,” he said, adding that “we hope that the right thinking people in PDP and NC will come together and formulate a strategy to fight for the rights of people.”
However, he said that a recent step taken by the PDP to forge an alliance to form the next dispensation in Jammu and Kashmir was a joke, saying that the party had no numbers to form the government. “The party should have reached the Governor’s house and staked claim their instead of befooling people by sitting at home and claiming stake,” he said, adding that the party announced ‘good news’ soon in the morning, saying that if the party was serous then keeping in view of administration in Kashmir should have reached the Governor’s house and staked claim to form the government.
Similarly, he said Sajad Lone who also staked claim had also no numbers. “I challenge him to name five members who he had,” he said, adding that “those who claim themselves as well-wishers of people are welcoming RSS in the State.”
Shah said that on January 10, the case at top court of India will start again and ten applicants have filed the intervention application at SC but “I appeal all the applicants to come together and formulate a joint strategy to fight the evil designs,” he said.
While reacting over the dissolution of State Legislative Assembly by Governor Satya Pal Malik, Shah said that it was the ‘murder of democracy’.
Lashing out at Congress, Shah said that the party has dual policies. “The party is claiming one thing and doing another,” he said, asking the party to clear their stand on Article 370 and 35A.
“They (Congress) fought the elections even after the identity of Jammu and Kashmir was at stake,” he said, adding that what people have to do with the elections when their identity is being snatched.
Reacting over the statement made by former ministry and new Peoples Conference (PC) entrant, Imran Raza Ansari, Shah said that “Ansari has raised finger on Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah but let me tell him, when Sheikh Abdullah died, his father Molvi Iftikhar Ansari was there in the corner and put his head on my shoulder and was crying.”
“It is unfortunate that the children are playing politics on the support of RSS,” he said, adding that a well known leader is being criticized by the children.
Shah was accompanied by other JKCSCC members including APSCC Chairman, Jagmohan Singh Raina, Advocate Javaid Mir and others.