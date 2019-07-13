Come clear on NPS: DMEF asks Govt

July 13, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Darbar Move Employees Federation (DMEF), J&K state has asked the state government to come clear on National Pension Scheme (NPS).

The federation held a meeting under the chairmanship of Muhammad Amin Kilo who is state president NPS special cell of DMEF.

The federation asked the state government to increase the government share from 10% to 14% as adopted by the central government.

Kilo said the less share contributed by the state government is injustice with the young employees who are highly qualified and have been appointed in government departments after going through rigorous selection process.

He also took exception of ‘haphazardly’ managed NPS system by the Finance Department.

“It is irony that employees who want to withdraw their NPS share during exigencies in their personal lives are not able to withdraw it,” he said.

State president DMEF, Ovais Wani sought personal intervention of Governor, Chief Secretary to solve this grievance of employees at the earliest so that the employees are not compelled to take to streets.

Wani also appealed Governor for 5% hike in D.A to State government employees which the Centre has already announced for its employees.